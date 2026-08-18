Miele’s new fridge freezers prove you don’t need AI to make your appliances impressive

QUICK SUMMARY Miele has launched three new models to its American Style Fridge Freezers line-up, featuring Fresh, NoFrost and Freeze&Cool technologies to keep your food fresher for longer.

Miele has expanded its American Style Fridge Freezers with three new KFF5 freestanding models.

The appliance market has become overrun with smart and AI technology. Smart fridge freezers are a classic example of this, as more households are adopting this type of technology to keep their daily lives running smoother.

While having a fridge with a touchscreen door or food-scanning cameras is impressive, I think people are forgetting the most important thing about refrigerators and what they’re actually built to do – keep your food fresh. That’s what Miele has prioritised with its new KFF5 American Style Fridge Freezers.

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Designed for large families, Miele’s new KFF5 fridge freezers have extra large capacities and are packed with cooling technology. Within the range is the KFF5 6741 which is described as the ‘ideal family fridge-freezer’, the KFF5 6765 which builds on the 6741 and comes with an integrated water dispenser, and the KFF5 6867 , the brand’s most advanced, flagship model.

All three fridge freezers feature DailyFresh drawers which keeps fruit and vegetables at the ideal temperature and humidity levels to keep them fresh for up to twice as long as other refrigerators. NoFrost and Freeze&Cool features are included in all three models, with the former using a recirculating air cooling system to prevent too much ice, and the latter offering an extra storage zone.

As the fridge freezer model gets more advanced, the fresh technology does, too. For example, the KFF5 6765 comes with all the features of the KFF5 6741 but adds PerfectFresh Pro technology which keeps food fresher for up to five times longer. Building further on that, the KFF5 6867 has PerfectFresh Active which offers the same freshness duration using active humidification.

(Image credit: Miele)

My favourite model is the KFF5 6765 – the middleman of the range. It has three independently controlled temperature zones, as well as an integrated water dispenser and filter for water and ice. The flagship KFF5 6867 is also impressive, and unlike the others which have stainless steel finishes, this model comes in Obsidian Black Matt.

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Prices on the Miele KFF5 fridge freezers start at £3,299.