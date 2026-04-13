Nutribullet and McLaren’s new portable blender is high speed, bright orange and under £60
McLaren collaborates with Nutribullet again on portable high-speed blender – but it’s the price you’ll love
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Nutribullet and McLaren Mastercard F1 Team have collaborated again with a new blender.
The Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender is based on the brand’s existing Flex Portable Blender design and comes in a papaya colour.
Nutribullet is back again with another McLaren-branded blender as part of its collaboration with the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team. Based on the Nutribullet Flex Personal Blender, the new blender now comes in a full papaya colour and McLaren Formula 1 Team branding.
McLaren Formula 1 Team and Nutribullet collaborated on a blender line-up this time last year. The blenders included two colour versions of the 900 and Ultra 1200 series, as well as full-sized blenders that were engineered for the best speed and precision.
Now for the 2026 Formula 1 season, Nutribullet and McLaren are collaborating again on the Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender. This new addition expands the collection to five products, so users can choose from portable, personal blenders and hybrid blender and food processors.
The new Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender now comes in the McLaren papaya colourway on the lid and main motor. The motor or ‘blade block’ attaches to the bottle of the blender so you can make quick smoothies, shakes and other drinks while on the go.
The main blending vessel and drinking cup has a 600ml capacity which is an exclusive within the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team model. Despite its compact size, the Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender has powerful blades that can cut through frozen ingredients and even crush ice. It's travel-friendly and has a leakproof lid and built-in handle loop for transportation without any spills.
Rather than Nutribullet’s traditional push-down form of blending, the Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender has a simple one-touch button at the front. Just below the button is more McLaren Formula 1 Team branding and a three-tier LED battery indicator which flashes when it needs recharging.
The Nutribullet x McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Flex Blender is available to buy for £59.99 / $69.99 at Nutribullet.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.