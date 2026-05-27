Lidl takes on Dyson with its very own bladeless fan dupe – and it’s only £60!

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has launched the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan in select stores. With similar looks to Dyson’s range of fans, the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan has 20 speed settings, four modes and a stylish bladeless design.

Watch out, Dyson – Lidl just debuted its very own bladeless fan dupe in the middle aisles of select stores. The Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan has an eerily similar design to that of Dyson’s range of fans , but is a fraction of the price – but you’ll need to be quick if you want it this week.

Right now in the UK, we’re currently experiencing a massive heatwave. While I’m definitely welcoming the hotter temperatures, it’s unseasonably stifling at the moment, so cooling down with a reliable fan is a must. The one catch, though? Because it’s hot, almost every fan is sold out, so the next best place to shop is your local supermarket.

Case in point: the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan has just hit Lidl stores, and it’s selling out fast. However, if you can manage to get your hands on the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan at your local Lidl, you’d be getting an impressive fan that is a far cheaper version of Dyson’s iconic bladeless models.

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The Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan has a loopy, bladeless design which looks the part, is easy to clean and has good safety features. Measuring 249mm x 249mm x 970mm, the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan stands tall, and has a stylish matte finish that looks the part in any room in your house.

(Image credit: Lidl)

At the front of the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan is an LED display which shows off the fan’s speed settings, operating modes and timer. It comes with a remote control for hands-free use, and while it’s not cordless, it has a long 180cm cord.

The Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan comes with 20 speed settings and four oscillation settings that range from 30, 60, 90 and 120 degrees. It also has four operating modes – normal, natural, power and sleep – so you can use it throughout the day and into the night.

Speaking of night use, the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan has a timer function of up to eight hours, so it’ll turn off after a set amount of time, depending on how long you want to use it for. If I desperately needed a fan to tackle this week’s heatwave, the Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan is the one I’d recommend.

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The Tronic White Large Bladeless Fan is available in select Lidl stores for £59.99. The UK this week is absolutely scorching so this fan is expected to sell out quickly, so you’ll want to be quick to get your hands on it.