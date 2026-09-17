Haier is giving customers a free 4K Smart TV with selected fridge freezers – but it ends soon

You've only got a few more weeks

Lizzie Wilmot&#039;s avatar
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Published In Deals
Haier 43&quot; K85GUF 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
(Image credit: Haier)

Haier has announced that it's offering a free 43-inch 4K Smart TV with selected Haier Horizon fridge freezers, giving shoppers the chance to upgrade their kitchen and entertainment setup at the same time.

The TV included in the deal is the Haier K85 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV, which comes with Fire TV and Freely, as well as 4K HDR10, Dolby Audio, Alexa and a bezel-less design. It's not one we've reviewed here at T3, but it has been highly-rated elsewhere and was only released this year, so it's still a relatively new model.

The offer is also available through participating retailers including AO, Argos, Amazon, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis, and eligible customers can claim their free TV after purchasing a qualifying fridge freezer.

HAIER Horizon Cube 90 Series 5 HCR59F18DNMM Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Haier)

The TV itself has an RRP of £299, although it's currently available for less at some retailers, including Haier and Amazon. It comes in three screen sizes, but it's the 43-inch model that's included in this deal, which is best suited to bedrooms, smaller living rooms or cosy snug spaces.

That said, the deal runs until 30th September, so you've only got a week or so to take advantage of it. I'd be quick if I were you!

Haier 43&quot; K85GUF 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

(Image credit: Haier)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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