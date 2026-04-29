Dyson’s new purifying fan produces cool air that follows you around the room – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched the new Find+Follow Purifier Cool, a purifying fan that tracks you around the room and directs cooling air towards you. Priced at £549.99, the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool has AI intelligent sensing, smart oscillation and its iconic loopy design.

Never one to disappoint, Dyson is back with another new fan launch, and this time, its airflow follows you around the room – yes, really! The new Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool comes with AI intelligent sensing technology to keep you cool wherever you are in your home.

Dyson’s line-up of fans and air purifiers are extensive, but the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool is the first time the brand has launched a ‘following’ fan, a.k.a a fan that tracks your movement.

With its Find+Follow air projection technology, the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool detects and responds to where you and others are in a room. Rather than you having to manually adjust its oscillation or speed, the fan directs its airflow to where you are to help cool you down more precisely.

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As the name suggests, the airflow of the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool actually follows you as you move around the room. When you leave, it will automatically stop to minimise energy usage, and if there’s more than one person with you, the fan will spread the air evenly around.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The design of the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool is similar to its other fans and purifiers. It has a large loopy shape with a bladeless design, and a small sensor stands up in the middle for the intelligent sensing and tracking. The fan has a circular screen at the front which shows off your settings, and it can be used via the MyDyson app.

Using an AI vision system, the sensor in the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool learns the way you move to offer you better cooling. Importantly, it doesn’t store or detect your identity, and all processing is done securely in the machine to protect your privacy.

(Image credit: Dyson)

With cooling and purifying in mind, the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool has an advanced K-Carbon and HEPA filtration system. The filter and the fan’s auto-sensing system monitors allergens, odours, gases and more, and captures up to 99.95% of particles to keep the air in your home cool and clean.

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Not many brands have adopted this technology yet, making Dyson one of the first to introduce it. As quoted by Omer Ali, Senior Dyson Engineer, “We designed the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool to respond to real human behaviour… With Find+Follow air projection, the machine automatically oscillates and directs airflow to the person even as they move to different areas of the room, so you can enjoy consistent comfort without constantly repositioning the product.”

The Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool is available to buy from today for £549.99 at Dyson .