VonHaus takes on Ninja with its biggest air fryer yet – and it’s pretty affordable too

QUICK SUMMA VonHaus has added two new air fryer ovens to its VonShef collection. With 14 pre-sets and 360° air circulation, the VonShef air fryers are some of the biggest on the market, including one model with a 28-litre capacity.

Home and kitchen brand, VonHaus has launched two new models to its VonShef air fryer ovens collection. Rivalling the likes of Ninja and Instant Brands, VonHaus has gone supersized with its 18-litre and 28-litre air fryers – and despite their big size, they’re surprisingly affordable, too.

The best air fryers are just getting bigger and bigger. I wouldn’t be surprised if soon they’ll be the size of the ovens that they’re designed to replace. But despite their new super-size, air fryers are still more cost-effective than ovens, and can make large meals using a range of different cooking settings.

Case in point: VonShef’s new air fryers are now bigger than before and have 14 pre-set functions to choose from. Previously, the VonShef air fryer range only consisted of five and nine litre models, but now, the brand has gone big with its new 18-litre and 28-litre models.

Both air fryers use 360° air circulation technology to expertly cook food by evenly distributing hot air around the interior. Instead of a basket or drawer design that most air fryers have, the new VonShef air fryers look more like a traditional oven or toaster oven, with its one-handle glass door and multiple shelves or racks.

(Image credit: VonHaus)

The VonShef 28-litre Air Fryer Oven is the real showstopper here, as 28 litres is typically the biggest air fryer capacity you can get. Its spacious capacity means it can cook multiple dishes at once, including 1kg of chips and a 12-inch pizza. The glass door also means you can peek inside to see the cooking progress, and the control panel at the top is easy to use and customise.

Both air fryers have 14 pre-set programmes to choose from, so you can use them to air fry, bake, roast, broil, ferment, toast, warm, defrost, reheat, dehydrate and more. They come with multiple accessories, including an air fryer basket so you can cook in a more ‘traditional’ air fryer way. The VonShef air fryers also come with a rotisserie fork that can hold a 2.5kg chicken, as well as a baking tray and other essentials.

Considering the sheer size of the air fryers, I expected the new VonShef models to be quite expensive. But the 18-litre model costs £129.99, while the 28-litre version is £149.99 at VonHaus .