WIN! A brilliant Polar Grit X fitness watch worth nearly £400

The Polar Grit X fitness watch is one of the most exciting new sports-orientated smartwatches we've seen for a long time. You can find out more about the Polar Grit X in our news story on it but if you're in more of a hurry, you can also grab one of these £370 fitness wearables for free, by entering this competition. It's in association with Wiggle, our favourite online fitness, outdoor and sports retailer.

Ruggedly yet stylishly built and featuring essentials such as GPS and heart rate monitoring, alongside some very exciting features that we've not seen in even the best running watches before now, the Polar Grit X is a must-have for anyone who's into exploring the outdoors and getting in shape.

Rest assured, however, that it can also help you get fit and stay fit for 2021 indoors, thanks to its advanced, accurate pulse tracking, nutrition advice and a wealth of workout options.

About Wiggle

You could win one of these tech-packed watches courtesy of Wiggle: the world’s online fitness store.

At Wiggle, you’ll find everything you need for kicking off a fitter, happier 2021, including the latest running shoes, exciting fitness equipment, and sports tech from the world’s biggest brands.

About Polar Grit X

Polar watches are popular with serious athletes and tech lovers alike, with a raft of fitness features that no standard smartwatch can match. The Polar Grit X is perhaps the brand's most exciting wearable to date, thanks to an incredible range of features and a look that is as stylish as it is bulletproof.

As well as essential features such as GPS tracking of your runs, hikes and bike rides, there are innovative new ideas such as Hill Splitter, which detects uphill and downhill parts of any hill or mountain you encounter, to give detailed ascent and descent performance reporting at the end of your workout.

Elsewhere, the FuelWise smart fuelling assistant serves up nutrition and water refuelling reminders, so you can always operate at your peak.

For those who favour looooong runs, or just hate having to recharge too frequently, there's battery life of no less than 40 hours with all the Grit X's features in operation (GPS, optical heart rate sensing, etc) and a preposterous 120 hours with its power saving features enabled.

• In short, the Polar Grit X is quite a prize, and normally retails for £379.