6 things I wish I knew before buying a Google Pixel 7 Pro

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro for a full 10 days now and, I'll make no secret of it, I love it. It's up there among the best Android phones money can buy today. Or just the best phones, frankly, as it more than gives Apple's best hardware a run for its money.

But is it all roses or are there considerations to make before taking the plunge and spending your cash? Again, no secrets, there are a few less-than-ideal points about the Pixel 7 Pro, but more than enough opposite top-of-the-stack features to counter those downsides too. Let me explain...

Today's best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $891.48 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $899 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $939.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

1. Buy a case – as the aluminium scuffs

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

After using the Pixel 7 Pro for only a number of days I had noticed the now aluminium rear camera bar had started to scuff and scratch. I've not been too rough with the phone, treating it like any other – it's been in and out of my pocket a million* times and sat upon various desks, but that's it. So it shouldn't scuff like this.

Take note, however, that I've only seen the Hazel finish, which has a different finish to its aluminium than the Obsidian and Snow options, so these may fare differently and, potentially, much better.

The solution? Buy a case. Something that'll keep your Pixel 7 Pro's colourway still visible, I'd hope, but that'll give a little buffer away from the rear camera bar, while maintaining that distinctive design. I'm not really a 'case guy', but the finish of this handset has made me think twice.

2. 'Hazel' will split opinion, 'Lemongrass' isn't available

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Before its official announcement, Google had already made clear that the Pixel 7 Pro would come in three finishes: Hazel being the one that you can see throughout this very feature. And, while I think it looks most fetching, it'll definitely split opinion.

Why? Because the metal is more bronzed, or 'rose gold' dare I say it, than the early pictures perhaps suggested. And I don't think that everyone's going to be as on board with that as the silver-like finish of the metal in the Obsidian and Snow options.

In addition, there's no special Lemongrass edition available for the Pro model. That's the reserve of the Google Pixel 7 only, its smaller cousin, which I can understand for point of difference, but which I'd really like to see on the bigger handset (and vice versa with Hazel on the smaller handset).

3. There's no charging plug included in the box

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Okay, I know, this is increasingly common in current smartphone as companies get aligned with more sustainable practices. And, let's face it, the chances are you already have a USB-C wall plug somewhere that will do the job with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Note it's maximum charging speed is 30W, which isn't particularly quick by today's best-of-best standards, so if you have a plug that's lesser capable than that then, well, you'll most likely want to go out and buy a new plug to make the most of quicker charging.

4. The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) isn't the wireless charger to buy

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Google provided me with a Pixel Stand, which is an upright Qi wireless charger that interacts with the Pixel 7 Pro and enables it to activate various features, such as gentle wake-up, bedtime mode, and more. It sounded like the ideal way to charge my shiny new phone.

But, as I pointed out in my Pixel 7 Pro Sleepless Nights news piece, the Pixel Stand has a fan built into it. Yes, an actual fan. A fan that spins and whirrs and, when positioned bedside close to your head, might actually wake you up unless you tinker with the settings.

What I'd much rather have is simply faster charging speeds for the Pixel 7 Pro. Seeing as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with 125W fast-charging, including the plug in the box, there's something to be learned from near rivals.

6. The cameras rival the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Despite my minor moans above, it's easy to finish this feature on a high: because the Pixel 7 Pro is a truly magnificent phone. In particular its cameras are totally ace.

The camera bar on the rear features a main shooter, an ultra-wide lens, and a 5x telephoto optic. Combined that gives you loads of range and control. And even without the same optical zoom reach as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, I think that the Google phone matches it in many ways.

Above all else, though, it's the ease of using this system, the intuitive interface, and the sublime results that all combine to make for one of Android's ultimate photography phones. So I don't think everyone will need to fork out the extra few hundred needed for the S22 Ultra – indeed, I'd only opt for that if a stylus was a massive lure.