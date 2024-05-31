The 5 best new shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2024

Netflix is shaping up to have a pretty massive June this year, with a bunch of highly-anticipated shows and movies hitting the streaming service. And we've rounded up the best-of-best right here.

The newcomers range from crowd-pleasing action series to film-festival favourites. Rather than listing absolutely everything, however, we've whittled down the list of Netflix new arrivals in June to a top 5 highlights that you can look forward to.

1. Hit Man

Some of us have been waiting for Hit Man for a couple of years – that's how long ago Netflix snapped the movie up out of the Sundance Film Festival. It's from one of Hollywood's new power couples – veteran filmmaker Richard Linklater and leading man of the moment Glen Powell.

Expect a dark, funny and sexy thriller as Powell's Gary goes from an unassuming professor with a dry social life to a fake hitman, acting in Police stings as he moonlights his way into trouble. It arrives on Netflix on 7 June.

2. Sweet Tooth Season 3

You know a show's become a cult favourite when its next season is labelled the "final season" ahead of time, rather than just whatever number it is. That's the honour being given to Sweet Tooth's third and last season – which airs on 6 June.

It looks set to bring to a close one of Netflix's most interesting and original series, charting the power struggle between humans and animal hybrids through the lens of one small boy – the first hybrid of his kind. It should be emotional, and we'd wager it might be a little epic, too.

3. Bridgerton Season 3 - Part 2

The sheer popularity of Bridgerton doesn't seem to be diminishing at all over time –the arrival of the first half of Season 3 back in May brought Seasons 2 and 1 right back into the Netflix top 10 charts all over the world.

Now the second half of Season 3 is being eagerly awaited by fans of the steamy costume drama, with a whole bunch of questions still up in the air about just who will actually end up with who.

This time Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington is front and centre, and so far she's been a marvellous star for the season. Bridgerton Season 3 - Part 2 arrives on 13 June.

4. Trigger Warning

'Whatever became of Jessica Alba?', you might ask. A beloved star of the 1990s and 2000s, she hasn't really been in much of anything for a few years – until now. Netflix is bringing her back into the limelight as the star of a decidedly shlocky action movie.

She stars as a special forces soldier returning home to take over her father's bar, only to discover that things in her hometown are murky indeed. Criminals are running riot and local politics is mired in corruption – which sounds like the perfect time to step up and get destructive. Trigger Warning starts streaming on 21 June.

5. A Family Affair

If you want a bit more romance after you're finished with the third season of Bridgerton, look no further – Netflix has more on the way in the form of this original movie. A Family Affair looks like some silly fun, and arrives on Netflix on 28 June.

It stars Joey King as an exasperated personal assistant to Zach Efron's primadonna movie star. Her life gets altogether more complicated when Efron starts an affair with her mother, though, played by Nicole Kidman – that's quite an unusual pairing, but a couple of huge names nonetheless.