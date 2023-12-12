The TJB Hatchet is the dream Christmas present I didn't know I always wanted

The portable TJB Hatchet is small enough to be carried but has enough size and mass to do real work – so manly!

The TJB Hatchet is one of those things that, once you learn they exist, you won't be able to stop thinking about it at least once a day, especially around this time of the year. It's ridiculous yet extremely desirable – the perfect Christmas gift, no matter how much you're into chopping wood.

There are a couple of things that make The TJB Hatchet the perfect gift for the manly person in your life. Firstly, it comes in a stylish, black gift box; The James Brand calls it the hatchet's 'own little black coffin'. Secondly, it was made in collaboration with German hatchet and axe maker Adler and is said to be really sharp.

(Not sure if a sharp edge makes the TJB Hatchet a better Christmas present, but it definitely makes the compact axe more functional.)

Then, there is the non-slip-coated American Hickory handle, which further enhances the functional aspect of the axe. Yes, the TJB Hatchet is cool and practical. One might say it's an essential piece in your camp/outdoor kit that will last for years to come.

The TJB Hatchet

(Image credit: The James Brand)

In my head, the TJB Hatchet is the perfect Christmas gift for a dad, and I'm not just saying this because I'm a dad (I doubt my 11yo will surprise me with one, though). Or, you know, mom, if she likes pottering around the house with an axe in her hand. Maybe it would make a great gift for both of your parents?

Will anyone ever use it around camp? I hope so. Either way, you can buy the TJB Hatchet directly from The James Brand US and The James Brand UK for a friendly price of $149/ £149, which is cheaper than a new smartphone. The James Brand says orders received by 10 am GMT will ship the same day. Orders received past 10 am GMT will ship the next business day. 

If you don't want to spend this much on any of your friends or family members (sorry, mums and dads), check out the equally as ridiculous-yet-desirable 2023 Throwflake, a snowflake-shaped tree ornament that doubles up as a throwing star.

Whichever TJB product you get, make sure you keep it out of the reach of children!

