10 best cars with CarPlay and Android Auto

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: incoming fast

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto turn your car's infotainment and navigation into an extension of your smartphone, and vice versa.

Plug in your phone, select CarPlay or Android Auto, and a selection of apps appear on the car's touchscreen: Phone, Music, Maps and Messages for CarPlay, while Android Auto is built around Google Maps and Google Now.

Third-party apps are also offered – Spotify, Skype, Stitcher; the list is gradually expanding – and in both cases functionality is pared back, providing access only to the apps you might need while driving, without introducing unnecessary distraction.

CarPlay and Android Auto got off to a slow start. One year after CarPlay's debut at the Geneva Motor Show, March 2014, only Ferrari offered CarPlay-equipped cars.

That's all changing now. As the covers came off new models at this September's Frankfurt Motor Show, most car makers promised to get one or both systems into showrooms within six months.

From supercars to people carriers, here's how to get your iOS and Android fix on the go…