The best outdoor gear: tame nature, survive any climate, look sharp while doing so

ISPO facto

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll have noticed that technical outdoor gear is big business these days. Actually, if you have been living under a rock, you probably know it too. You probably use a lot of that gear.

The biggest deal for outdoor brands is to scoop an award from ISPO. Also known by the much catchier name, Internationale Fachmesse für Sportartikel und Sportmode, ISPO (no, we have no idea how they reached that acronym from that) is an annual rundown of the very hottest innovation and tech for outdoorsmen, pioneers, yompers, snow punks and hill Billies.

This year everyone from North Face to Patagonia, Fitbit to TomTom turned out for the awards.

The Fitbit Blaze seized victory in the performance category, while the TomTom Spark scooped a gong too, but we're going to concentrate on the real outdoorsy stuff, here.

These are our picks from the products at the main show; they'll be in shops this year or early 2017.

