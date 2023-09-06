Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: which should I buy?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the launch of the Sonos Move 2, the brand have finally given their best Bluetooth speaker a new lease of life. The new model looks set to offer a stack of new features, which should make it a better proposition for most users.

With that in mind, does the original Sonos Move speaker still have its place? Or are users better off opting for the new model? Lets dive in and take a closer look, to find out.

Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: Features

Starting with the spec sheet seems most appropriate here. A lot of features are shared between the pair, but there are also some pretty key differences.

Let's start with the similarities. Both devices utilise connection via WiFi and Bluetooth, with voice services enabled for good measure. You'll also find an IP56 water resistance rating on both units, making it perfect for using in the elements.

Elsewhere, both units utilise a Wireless Charging Base for ease of topping up. You'll even find a removeable battery, which allows for easy replacements should you need to change it out altogether.

Arguably the biggest feature both share is Automatic Trueplay. This is a brilliant software feature, which analyses the environment the speaker is situated in, to automatically adjust the EQ. That seeks to ensure perfect EQ for every scenario, and continually adapts to the environment to keep things sounding great.

(Image credit: Sonos)

From there, though, the Move 2 does start to pull ahead. The battery life has been massively upgraded, with 24 hours from a single charge on the second generation device. That's up from 11 on the original, which should make a massive difference in use.

The Move 2 is also a stereo speaker. It uses a duo of angled tweeters to achieve stereo separation from a single box, which should make for a much better audio experience.

You'll also find redesigned capacitive touch controls on the newer model, as well as a USB-C port. That allows you charge your phone while using the speaker, which could be a godsend for topping up devices while out and about.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: Design

As you can probably guess from the image at the top of this page, there isn't a lot to separate these two models visually. There are little details – the Move 2 features colour matched badging and controls, for example, while the renders also show a small channel on the top of the device. On the original, those were all white.

Beyond that though, you'd be hard pressed to tell the two apart. However, the Move 2 does come in a greater range of colours – the black and white from the original are still present and correct, with an added green option available.

Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: price

The Sonos Move 2 does come at a slightly higher price than the original Sonos Move. You can expect to pay £/$449, compared to the £/$399 of the first generation model.

I don't think that's a bad thing for the new model, though. When you consider all of the upgrades on offer – the bigger battery, charging via USB-C and stereo sound – that's actually quite a modest price hike.

Of course, there's every possibility that the launch of a new model could see the price for the first-gen device drop. That's purely speculation for now though, so it's hard to pass judgement.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: verdict

While the Sonos Move is a good device, there's no doubt in my mind that the Move 2 represents a worthwhile upgrade for most people. There's just so much more on offer, taking all of the best bits from the original and adding in a host of great additional features.

Given the small price difference, I think anyone looking to buy in for the first time should opt straight for the Move 2. But what if you already own a Sonos Move? Is it worth upgrading?

That's going to come down to your personal views. The original Move is definitely still a great portable speaker, but if you find yourself struggling with the battery life or wishing for some stereo separation, the Move 2 is an appealing prospect. For the right person, it's definitely worth upgrading.

Sonos Move vs Sonos Move 2: alternatives to consider

If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, there are loads of options available to you. Sticking with the brand, you could opt for a Sonos Roam. That's a much smaller and more portable unit, making it perfect for taking with you on the go. It's also got a higher water resistance rating, which should make it a bit more durable in challenging environments.

If you're not loyal to Sonos, there are other great options to check out elsewhere. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen remains our top pick for Bluetooth audio overall, offering a portable solution with brilliant features. You'll need a second unit to enjoy true stereo sound, though.