OS X El Capitan vs Windows 10: what’s new, and who’s nicked what?

10. Nicked: no price tag

Microsoft may have adopted it for Windows 10, but it was late to the free-OS party: Apple's been giving away OS X (and iOS) for years. Like its predecessors, OS X El Capitan's price tag is zero, whether you use it for business or pleasure, desktop or laptop, big screen or little screen. Will Windows 10 be free forever? Nope: the freebie is a strictly limited offer, both in terms of time and in terms of eligibility, although if you have it now you won't be charged for updates “for the supported lifetime of the device”.