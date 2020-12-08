OnePlus 9: release date, price, specs, and more

The OnePlus 9 is the next premium flagship smartphone from OnePlus, following hot on the heels of the OnePlus 8 series (including the T3 award-winning One Plus Pro), and the budget/ mid-tier OnePlus Nord, which has since expanded into the affordable Nord N series of handsets, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus N100 announced in October.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro being awarded T3's Gadget of the Year title, we're excited to see what the company has up its sleeve for next year's flagship, and as is always the case in the runup to a new smartphone, leaks and rumors have been trickling out about the device, and so far, we're suitably impressed.

The OnePlus 9 could end up giving goliaths like Samsung and its impending Galaxy S21 a run for its money, and while it will no doubt offer the impeccable quality that's fostered a loyal community, the price won't be quite as hair-raising as Samsung's smartphones' usual price tags, so it has the advantage.

We expect more tidbits to slip out over the coming weeks, so keep checking in as round up the latest OnePlus 9 news to keep up to speed with everything we know about it so far.

These are the best smartphones on the market right now

Our picks for the best Android phones currently available

OnePlus usually debuts its flagship series in May every year, but the OnePlus 8 shook things up with an earlier April, 2020 launch.

The OnePlus 9 is set to move the schedule up even further, with a March release on the cards, according to one insider.

It's first quarter launch will see it hit the market shortly after the Samsung Galaxy S21, which has been pegged to release as early as January. We may even see a follow-up to Apple's iPhone SE within the same period, so OnePlus has its work cut out for it.

It's been speculated that OnePlus is bringing the launch date forward to allow the device to spend more time on the market before it's inevitably followed by the T series, but it may just be a reijg to accommodate the new N series within its annual release schedule.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

OnePlus 9: price

We haven't heard anything on the grapevine about the price of the OnePlus 9 yet, but it won't reach the dizzying heights of Samsung and Apple devices.

Looking at the 8 series, the base model starts at $699/ £599 (approx. AU$1,080) for the 8GB/182GB model, while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899/ £799 (approx. AU$1,440).

Both models are 5G capable, and we expect the OnePlus 9 to follow suit, so prices should be in the same ballpark.

OnePlus 9: display and design

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The OnePlus 9 design rumors have been of particular interest because after a leaked CAD render slipped out showing off a camera array that's closer to the OnePlus 8T than it is to the OnePlus 8, Carl Pei took to Twitter, hinting that it isn't the final design.

The device is sporting a triple camera setup on the rear accompanied by an LED flash. The camera housing is positioned on the left-hand side of the back panel, rather than the centre, like the OnePlus 8.

The single front-facing holepunch camera is tucked away in the corner as usual, so nothing too drastic there. Shorty after the leak, Pei chimed in with a mysterious tweet, saying:

"No design is ever set in stone. Because if it were, it wouldn't be a very lightweight smartphone."

He may be alluding to other new features that aren't just aesthetic, with his reference to a "lightweight smartphone" so perhaps the OnePlus 9 will not only look different to the CAD renders, but could be switching up its materials for something lighter than the standard fare.

On the display front, we're expecting to see a 6.55-inch, flat screen, that's ditching the curved edges of the OnePlus 8. Staying true to form, the OnePlus 9 display will boast a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear panel is said to be curved, making it a touch more ergonomic, and the series will feature just two variants; the OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Concept Creator mocked up a video of the OnePlus 9 Pro that you can check out at the top of the page, based on the current slew of leaks and rumors.

OnePlus 9: specs and features

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Qualcomm has just unveiled the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the OnePlus 9 is said to be housing the processor. Things are looking even more positive for fans thanks to the leaked benchmark for the device, which posted a single-core score of 1,122 and a multi-core score of 2,733 – higher than the Galaxy S21.

We're also expecting 65W fast-charging support, and for the handset to run Android 11 straight out of the box. While OnePlus recently confirmed that its budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will only receive one major Android update, bringing them both up to Android 11, we anticipate the usual two updates for the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9: other rumours and news

OnePlus has shaken up its 2021 release schedule, possibly to fit around its new line-up of devices, one of which may be a smartwatch.

The brand was first rumored to be working on a wearable back in 2016, but co-founder and former CEO Carl Pei teased a OnePlus smartwatch back in October, when he was still with the company.

Along with its OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus is diversifying more and more, and we can't wait to see what its 2021 line-up looks like.