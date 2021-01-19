OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020): Which smartphone 2021 is best for you?

Smartphones come in all shapes and sizes, with all manner of features defining one from the another. But how does a ‘budget’ device really hold up to the device at the very top end of the mobile market? We’ve taken two devices from our best phones buying guide and found out.

Ever wanted to know how the Apple iPhone SE (2020) holds up to the Android powerhouse that is the OnePlus 8 Pro? We’ve compared the two smartphones in all the areas that matter, including processing power, screen size, battery life and much more.

Comparing these phones is important as it shows that just because a phone is rated really well it doesn't mean it will be perfect for every phone user. Right here, for example, we've got a compact and budget iPhone going up against a larger and more expensive Android phones. Both of these are great devices, but each won't be ideal for every user.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO VS APPLE IPHONE SE (2020): SCREEN

The 8 Pro is going up against the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 and the latest Galaxy devices from Samsung, so to compete it’s got a 120Hz QHD+ and HDR10+ certified screen. That means this fluid AMOLED screen boasts a resolution of 3168 x 1440, making ideal for mobile gaming, streaming and enjoying the latest posts on Instagram and TikTok.

The iPhone SE (2020) boasts a respectable 4.7-inch (750 x 1334 pixels) widescreen Retina HD LCD display with multi-touch functionality and a clear and crisp picture. It’s bar far one of the best screens you can get at this price point – thanks, Apple! – and includes additional support for features such as Dolby Vision and HDR10.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO VS APPLE IPHONE SE (2020): CAMERA

High-end smartphones live and die by the clarity and features of their cameras, and the 8 Pro isn’t taking any changes in this department. It comes with a 48MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP photo chromatic colour filter. The result is a gorgeous camera suite that will challenge even the best contenders from Apple and Samsung when it comes to camera quality.

The iPhone SE (2020) has a decent camera to its name, with a single 12MP rear lens with in-built phase-detection autofocus. Said rear camera also comes with a True Tone LED flash and a 5x digital zoom. You won’t be challenging anyone with a DSLR for quality, but it will capture all the photos and videos you need for everyday shooting.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO VS APPLE IPHONE SE (2020): PERFORMANCE

OnePlus continue to pack the latest mobile processing component into their devices, with the 8 Pro utilising a lovely Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, a while 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, an Adreno 650 GPU for real mobile gaming chops and 256GB of UFS3.0 internal storage. In short, it’s an ultra-fast set of components that makes everything from gaming to simple app browsing an absolute breeze.

The iPhone SE (2020) might not boast the A14 processor that’s currently residing in the top end of Apple’s current devices, but it does feature the A13 Bionic CPU, which was good enough for the iPhone 11. As such, you’re getting a very smooth and reliable user experience that blows other handsets at this price point out of the water in terms of speed and functionality.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO VS APPLE IPHONE SE (2020): BATTERY

Battery life has become one of the biggest battlegrounds for smartphones in the modern era, and OnePlus is doing its best to compete with the likes of Apple and other Android manufacturers with the 8 Pro’s 4,510 mAh battery (an upgrade from the 4,000 mAh battery utilised in the OnePlus 7). You’ll easily get a full day’s use, even when you’re taking it with streaming and gaming apps.

The iPhone SE (2020)’s battery isn’t a knockout, but then again this is a budget handset from Apple so that’s hardly a great surprise Still, this 1821mAh battery will still get you a day’s worth of use if you use it sparingly, but expect to run out of juice pretty quick if you’re constantly scrolling through social media and watching YouTube videos.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO VS APPLE IPHONE SE (2020): PRICING AND VERDICT

As we’ve mentioned previously, the 8 Pro is very much a high-end smartphone, so you can expect to pay a premium price for the privilege. Handsets are currently retailing for around £799/$899, though of course you can make owning one a lot more affordable with an 18- 24-month contract. It’s quite the investment, but it you’re getting arguably one of the best smartphones on the market today.

The iPhone SE (2020) sits towards the top of the ‘budget’ market, with one of these very affordable handsets likely to set you back around £350/$399. That slightly higher asking price is worth it when you consider the quality of its screen, the very respectable CPU and the overall user friendliness of iOS. If you want in on the Apple dream, this is the most affordable route to take.