Oculus Rift VR: everything you need to know about the '$500' consumer version

It's here! (Almost)

It was first announced three years ago and has been through two main dev kit versions and two further, more minor variations. Numerous direct competitors have sprung up, including from big hitters HTC and Samsung.

But now the Oculus Rift is finally, officially to be released as a consumer device.

At a packed press conference, Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe announced details of the device, due in early 2016, and showing strong links to Xbox One and Windows 10.

The headline stats: the consumer version has six-axis tracking and an OLED screen resolution of 1200x1080 for each eye. It'll be "lighter than DK2", and appears to be wireless (we've not been able to get confirmation on that yet, but that's how it was presented at the event) and there are removable headphones either included or available for purchase as an accessory.

Later on in the evening, company founder Palmer Luckey did a "one more thing" and it was a pretty spectacular pair of hand controllers that resembled Star Wars castanets. More on that later, here's the official video.