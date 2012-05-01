Nike+ Fuelband vs Motorola MOTOACTV: Which is best? We put the two tracking monitors to the test in our fitness tech showdown

The Nike+ FuelBand has landed in the UK, bringing fitness fiends another way to measure your daily activity and start improving your health. The Nike+ FuelBand joins a host of fitness tech currently swamping the market which includes the Fitbit Ultra and the Motorola MOTOACTV.

Moto's fitness watch is a smart music player and performance tracker, but is it the perfect device to get you into shape? We put both devices to the test to find out.

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV: Style and build

Nike+ FuelBand: With Nike's usual design flair, the Fuelband is super-light, while the LED display is an elegant activity monitor. It may look like a charity wrist band, but the curved edges and soft rubber outing make this easy to wear every day. WIN

Motorola MOTOACTV: This is chunkier than your average timepiece and the interchangeable fabric and plastic wrist straps can be uncomfortable. You might wear it to the gym, but wouldn't be caught dead donning it otherwise. LOSE

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV: Features

Nike+ FuelBand: A three-axis accelerometer tracks your movement throughout the day and uses Nike's special algorithm to convert it into the amount of “Nike Fuel” burned. You can customise daily targets and track steps taken and calories dispatched. Simple, but useful. LOSE

Motorola MOTOACTV: Displays steps taken and calories burned, with many more tracking tools to keep tabs on runs, bike rides and even elliptical work accessible with a few button presses. The MP3 player actually tracks and collates the tunes that best motivate you into a playlist. WIN

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV: Usefulness

Motorola MOTOACTV: Stats are sent via Wi-Fi to an online tracking tool, while the Android app syncs over Bluetooth to give performance info (pace, speed, etc). The detail is impressive but there's no hugely compelling reason to use this over an app like Endomondo. LOSE

Nike+ FuelBand: Setting targets, sharing stats and competing with pals is a doddle. All info auto-syncs with the web tools when you plug into your computer via USB and there's an app (iPhone-only) for on-the-go updates. It's addictive, idiot-proof and feels as fresh as you don't after a run. WIN

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV verdict

Nike+ FuelBand

Love: Uncomplicated. Looks snazzy. Encourages competition with friends

Hate: App is iPhone only. Less suited to targeted training

T3 Says: The Fuelband can't compete with the Motoactv's features, but then it's a true lifestyle-changer rather than a trad training watch. It's a great way to guilt-trip yourself into hauling your fat batty off the chaise longue

Nike+ FuelBand rating: 4 out of 5

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV verdict

Motorola MOTOACTV

Love: Wide range of tracking options and post-training analysis. Smart MP3 player

Hate: Bulky and more complex than the FuelBand

T3 Says: For detailed fitness tracking this is a decent choice. What it lacks in style it makes up for in features and accuracy, though there are cheap mobile apps that have many of the same features

Motorola MOTOACTV rating: 4 out of 5

Nike+ FuelBand vs Motorola MOTOACTV specification

Nike+ FuelBand

Features: Accelerometer

Connectivity: Bluetooth 2.0, USB

Storage: None

Size/weight: Small: 147mm/27g, Medium: 172mm/30g, Large: 197mm/32g

Motorola MOTOACTV

Features: Accelerometer, GPS, MP3 player with 8GB or 16GB storage

Connectivity: Bluetooth 1.5, N Wi-Fi, Ant+, 3.5mm audio, USB

Size/weight: 46x46x9.6mm/35g

