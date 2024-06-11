Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active: worth the upgrade?

Jabra just recently won an award at the T3 Awards 2024 with its Jabra Elite 8 Active. Less than a week later, the brand announced the second iteration of the buds, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2. Is the new version good enough to warrant an upgrade? We compared the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 to the Elite 8 Active to find out.

Launched in August 2023, the Jabra Elite 8 Active stunned us with its ultra-rugged design and Dolby Audio sound. We were so delighted with the buds that we put them right at the top of our best running headphones guide.

That said, we felt that some of the features, including the adaptive ANC and wind-neutralising HearThrough, didn't quite live up to their potential. Jabra thought the same, which prompted the release of the Elite 8 Active Gen 2.

In addition to further optimising ANC and transparency modes, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 also introduces the world’s first LE Audio smart case, allowing you to stream audio from devices you can't pair your earbuds with, such as screens on airplanes.

Should you get the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, or are you better off opting for a pair of Elite 8 Actives for less money? What are the key differences between the two workout-ready headphones? Let's find out.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active

Price and availability

The Jabra Elite 8 Active was announced in August 2023 and is available to buy now in Caramel, Navy, Black, and Dark Grey colourways, with a recommended retail price of £199.99/ $199.99/ AU$329. At the time of writing, the buds were on offer for £159.99/ $179.99/ AU$199.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 was announced in June 2024 and sells for £229.99/ $229.99 (AU price TBC). It comes in Navy, Black, Coral and Olive, the latter two of which are new.

Both are available via Jabra UK, Jarba US, Jabra AU and third-party retailers.

Winner: Elite 8 Active. The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 costs more at full price, let alone with all the Elite 8 Active offers swirling around on the internet.

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active: quick comparison Header Cell - Column 0 Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Jabra Elite 8 Active Driver 6mm/ 0.2in 6mm/ 0.2in Microphones 6 6 ANC Adaptive Hybrid ANC Adaptive Hybrid ANC Batttery life Up to 32 hours (8H+24C) Up to 32 hours (8H+24C) Durability IP68 (earbuds), IP54 (case), MIL-STD-810h IP68 (earbuds), IP54 (case), MIL-STD-810h Earbud weight (each earbud) 5g/ 0.2oz 5g/ 0.2oz

Design and build quality

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 looks and feels identical to its predecessor. Both the buds and the case are the same size and shape; they even weigh the same.

This means that the buds are IP68-rated and have been subjected to the same Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT). Jabra placed a great deal of emphasis on HACT when it launched the Elite 8 Active, positioning the process as a next-level durability test that better stimulates real-life workout conditions than the MIL-STD-810h.

Both headphones also feature Jabra ShakeGrip technology, which helps keep them in place without adding bulk. Unlike many other workout buds, the Elite 8 Active and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 don't have wings or ear hooks; instead, they use a ShakeGrip material (kind of like a silicone sleeve).

One big difference between the Elite 8 Active and the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is the charging case. Both are IP54-rated, but the new case is the world's first LE Audio smart case and has a push button.

This case connects to any device, including treadmills, TVs, in-flight entertainment systems, and even record players, via USB-C or 3.5mm cable, allowing you to listen to them without cable restrictions. This is a pretty nifty feature that opens up a whole host of listening opportunities.

Winner: Elite 8 Active Gen 2. The new buds have all the features of the old one, plus the LE case.

Features

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

They might look alike, but the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 almost completely reinvented the sound profile of the Elite 8 Active, thanks to algorithm and software enhancements.

The Hybrid ANC and HearThrough are twice as strong as before, with more ambient sound tuned out (or tuned in, with HearThrough) in frequencies often heard in environments such as an office.

The brand claims the ANC range of the feedback microphone has been expanded from 400 Hz to 800 Hz, covering a wider range of low mid-frequency noise to better address the noise in environments such as bus, plane, train, and road noise.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 also provides three times the transparency range and twice the clarity. The headphones are said to excel at detecting and eliminating turbulence noise, primarily targeting those pesky low-frequency sounds while preserving the clarity of mid- and high-frequency sounds.

Jabra says that even though the Elite 8 Active and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are optimised for workouts, many people use them as their everyday go-to buds, which makes sense considering the price.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 has improved spatial sound with enhanced EQ tuning compared to the Elite 8 Active. It's still not Dolby Atmos – you need the Elite 10 or the Elite 10 Gen 2 for that – but the sound is more balanced overall.

Winner: Elite 8 Active Gen 2. The new buds do everything better than the predecessor in the sound department.

Verdict

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 vs Elite 8 Active: worth the upgrade?

It's safe to say the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 made what's already been one of the best workout-ready headphones better. You get better ANC and transparency modes, as well as a new case that turns your buds into an audio streaming machine.

Of course, there are no hardware enhancements; Jabra 'only' improved the software and the algorithms. This begs the question: would it not be possible to just send a software update to all Elite 8 Actives?

According to the brand, some of the software improvements are hard-coded into the chipset, which is what makes the Elite 8 Active so different. This, sadly, means current Elite 8 Active users won't be able to replicate the sound of the Elite 8 Active Gen 2.

Look at it this way: the Elite 8 Active is the 'light' version of the Elite 8 Active Gen 2. They are very similar, but the successor has a bit more meat on the bone.

If you want the ultimate workout headphones experience, you'll need the Elite 8 Active Gen 2. If you're happy to cut some corners – or can't justify the heftier price tag – the Elite 8 Active will do just fine.

After all, it won a ton of awards, is extremely rugged and is an excellent choice for all types of listeners.