I've watched Blackberry – it totally deserves its 98% Rotten Tomatoes score

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every now and again, a film comes along which totally blows away critics. We've already had a fairly stellar year for that – the Barbenheimer films both attained magnificent reviews and drove people back to cinemas en masse.

Now, another film is coming along which has the tongues of critics wagging. After all, a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98% is no mean feat. That film is Blackberry, which depicts the rise and fall of the iconic smartphone manufacturer of the same name.

And I know what you're thinking. "Huh, well... that doesn't sound like a film with the makings of a classic."

But don't be too quick to judge. Because this genuinely deserves every modicum of praise it receives. The film follows the journey from a plucky upstart in search of funding, through to the astronomical heights of being one of the foremost phone brands on the planet.

Of course, the story will only take you so far. After all, we all know how it ends. But the story is only the basis of the brilliance on show here. Deftly crafted characters bring us to and from the brink on a seemingly endless loop.

You'll find yourself caring for the characters you expected to hate, and hating the characters you expected to love at various points. It's something of an emotional rollercoaster.

Perhaps my favourite part, though, is the juxtaposition between the corporate and collegiate worlds. The opening half is littered with moments that you just can't help but laugh at – watching Doug and Mike try to pay for a corporate lunch with coins from a velcro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wallet, for example.

But it's equally filled with subtleties. When you watch this – and I'd wholeheartedly recommend it – keep an eye on the camerawork. At the start, things are a little shaky and documentary-esque, but become more cinematic as the film progresses and the company grows into a more professional outfit. It's a small thing, but it lends a real sense of completeness to the whole film.

So, when can you watch it? Well, Blackberry will be available in cinemas from the 6th of October. There is currently no news about when it will arrive on streaming services, though we'll be certain to let you know when it does. Regardless, it's worth taking a few hours at a local cinema to indulge in early. You won't be disappointed.