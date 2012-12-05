Cool Android and iPhone controlled gadgets to buy

Previous Next 1/6

Rover 2.0 Spy Tank

The latest incarnation of the smartphone controlled spy tank looks like an Xbox 360 Slim on wheels and like the original can take photos but now adds the ability to shoot live video from its wide angle lens. Using the accelerometer from your smartphone to navigate, it's also equipped with a Stealth mode which turns on infrared night vision for surveillance missions in the dark and has a wireless range of up to 200ft.

Platforms: iOS and Android | Price: $149.99 | Brookstone