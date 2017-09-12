iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 specs comparison

Apple's iPhone 8 is here and ready to get into a smartphone royal rumble with the current king of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S8. As we saw at the spectacular Apple iPhone event 2017, the iPhone 8 isn't messing around either this time, with a great design and some top-tier hardware planting it firmly at the top of the premium phone market.

The big question is though, can the iPhone 8 dethrone the mighty Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of power and performance?

Here we compare the two phones on hardware specs alone.

iPhone 8 specifications

The new iPhone 8 has a new 12MP pixel camera with Portrait Lighting, a step on from the iPhone 7 Plus portrait mode. There's also a new screen, although sizes and resolution have been carried across from the iPhone 7, Apple has upgraded the Retina HD display, with improved colour accuracy and a cinema wide colour gamut. Also, the new Apple A11 Bionic processor has cores that are 70% faster than those in the A10 with 3x faster graphics now made by Apple itself.

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in)

Weight: 148 g (5.22 oz)

Display: LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

Screen size: 4.7 inches (750 x 1334 pixels, 326 ppi)

Protection: Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating

Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic

CPU: Hexa-core

RAM: 2 GB

Memory: 64/256 GB

Rear camera: 12 MP

Front camera: 7 MP

Video: 2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Samsung Galaxy S8 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best smartphone in the world right now, boasting the brilliant Infinity Edge display which occupies 84-percent of the body and cutting-edge guts. Yep, this futuristic smartphone is a looker, and when it was released earlier in 2017 it instantly made its competitors look dated.

Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 in)

Weight: 155 g (5.47 oz)

Display: Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Screen size: 5.8 inches (1440 x 2960 pixels, 570 ppi)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Chipset: Exynos 8895 Octa / Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

CPU: Octa-core

GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 / Adreno 540

RAM: 4 GB

Memory: 64 GB

Rear camera: 12 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR, dual-video recording

Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh

