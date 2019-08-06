The best iPhone 8 deals for August 2019

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are still great phones, and they're still available at some really attractive price points, too – both the 64GB and super spacious 256GB variants as well.

As such, if you're currently on the market for one of the best iPhone 8 deals then you've slid down the right internet slide, as we've got a veritable ball pool of amazing top-tier iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals here – and it's not even Black Friday!

Indeed, as we slide ever closer the launch of new Apple handsets, prices on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus keep dropping, so if you do your research well and shop smart, its easier than ever before to land a great deal.

Sure, the Apple iPhone XS, iPhone X and iPhone XR deliver stronger all round performance, but the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were and still remain very stylish and capable phones that are now available at some scandalously low price points.

Below is our patent-pending, super-duper deals engine, as well as all the information we've received from carriers and retailers this month regarding iPhone 8 deals and iPhone 8 Plus deals.

Browse now, thank us later.