iPhone 14 Pro Max: price, release date, design and features

As the ultimate flagship in the range, the iPhone 14 Pro Max reserves some respect. Launched at the Apple Event in September, along with the iPhone 14 Pro it represents the most advanced of Apple's technology.

This year, like last, there are no significant differences between the Pro and Pro Max models. In the past the Max has been known to have a slightly better camera but with the iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max, Apple recognised that some users wanted the smaller handset but all of the top features.

That said, there are still advantages to the Max. It has a bigger screen and a longer battery. If you're going to be spending a lot of time on your phone, both of those things matter.

Rather than repeat all the specs here (you can find those on the iPhone 14 Pro page) here are the five essential things you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

How much is the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The iPhone Pro Max is naturally the most expensive in the range, with prices from £1199 / $1099 / $1899 for the 128GB version, going up to £1749 / $1599 / AU$2769 for the 1TB model.

Pre-orders on Apple's website start at 1pm BST on 9 September 2022 with availability from 16 September.

What are the options?

The iPhone Pro Max comes in a choice of four colours: Space Black (which is more of a graphite), silver, gold, and the new Deep Purple. There's also a choice of four storage sizes: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Deep Purple is the new colour this year, so if you want something that screams, I've got the latest model, it's the one to go for. Also, it's a really nice colour.

The amount of storage you need will depend on how you use your phone. If you like to keep all your images and videos stored on the device, 512GB and above is probably best. While if you use iCloud or backup all of your files regularly, you will probably be fine with a smaller capacity.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's a Dynamic Island?

Exclusively for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has done away with the notch which housed the front camera and sensors and replaced it with a punch hole in the screen. This forms a pill-shaped black hole in the display. Rather than just being for the camera and sensor though, Apple has turned this into a notifications tool that it calls the Dynamic Island.

It's dynamic in that the black space grows and shrinks depending on what you are doing and can display everything from alerts to background activity and even album art. The island animates, as it expands and shrinks and closed pages are sucked into it. I can't wait to try it out.

How good is that screen?

The screen on the iPhone Pro Max has had an upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro Max – which was already an incredible display. Firstly, it's very slightly larger, at 2796x1290 pixels, but more importantly, it's brighter. The peak brightness has been increased from 1200 nits to 1600 nits and there's a new outdoor brightness setting that takes it up to 2000 nits.

Perhaps the biggest change though is that the screen is always on. Rather than turning off when in standby, the iPhone 14 Pro Max dims and reduces the refresh rate to its minimum. That means you can still see the lock screen, including the clock, new widgets and any notifications.

(Image credit: Apple)

What about the camera?

One of the main sells of the iPhone Pro models has always been the superior camera array. For the iPhone 14 Pro Max (and Pro) the camera has had another big upgrade. The rear main camera goes from a 12MP to a new 48MP model. This is described as a quad-pixel sensor, which means that it is able to combine four pixels into one to create 'super-pixels' and deliver a superior 12-million-pixel image.

Of course, you can still shoot at the full 48 million pixels, even in ProRAW format, to get the best out of the data. The 48MP sensor also opens up a fourth focal length of 2x by cropping into a 12MP area in the centre of the sensor. For video, this larger sensor also gives more room for digital image stabilisation with the new Action Mode.

The ultra-wide camera is also new, still with a 12-million-pixel sensor but a new f/2.2 aperture. And there's still the telephoto camera providing a 3x zoom at 12MP.