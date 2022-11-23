I'd buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in this Black Friday deal - here's why

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday sales are in full swing with discounts on just about anything and everything you might have on your shopping list. Now is a great time to get ahead on Christmas gifts too!

If you're on the lookout for a new pair of true wireless earbuds then these are the ones I'd buy because it's one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen yet. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have been discounted by £111 taking the price right down to just £179 - that's the cheapest they have ever been.

A stylish pair of true wireless earbuds with serious sound quality and adaptive noise cancellation, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have been discounted by 38% for Black Friday. That's their best price yet.

Why I'd buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

If you're after a sophisticated pair of true wireless earbuds then you won't be disappointed by the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

I've tried them out and had lots of good things to say about them in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review, but most importantly they sound fantastic. You get quite a clean sound here with rich bass, crisp treble and poignant mids. Add to that SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive codec support and you're onto a winner.

Straight out of the box, they sound great but you can actually tweak the audio to better suit you as well using either one of the preset modes in the app or with the handy three-band equaliser for more detailed customisable control.

These cube-shaped metallic earbuds come in three colourways: black, white and graphite. All of them look smart and feel very well made so you won't need to worry too much about damaging them, especially because they are IPX4 water resistant so can even survive splashes of water.

When it comes to the battery, these perform solidly with 7 hours per charge from the earbuds and an extra 21 hours provided by the charging case. That'll be plenty for most people!

Combined all of these plus points make this Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 deal worth buying - they're some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now.