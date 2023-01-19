I tried out these solar-powered headphones and never ran out of juice

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No matter how organised you are, there's undoubtedly been a time when you've headed out of the house only to find that your headphones are out of juice.

Luckily most of the best noise-cancelling headphones come with some sort of quick charging feature, but even that will hold you back for 10 or even 15 minutes.

The Urbanista Los Angeles over-ear headphones pretty much solve that issue because they're solar-powered which means they have almost infinite charge, as long as the headband is exposed to light. Not only does that make them really practical but it makes them a lot greener than elsewhere too because you won't need to regularly hook them up to power.

What's really great is that as well as being powered by natural light, they can actually be charged using artificial light too. And if you don't expose them to any light, they can store up to 80 hours of battery life thanks to backup USB-C charging.

You might be wondering how they perform outside of the clever solar-panelled charging, and the answer to that is, actually quite well.

While the sound performance isn't as detailed or as extensive as you'd get from a pricier pair like the Bose QuietComfort 45 or the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, your music will sound bold and punchy with decent noise cancellation to help you keep your focus.

The design of the cans looks and feels premium as well, with sturdy materials and padded memory foam ear cushions, and they come in a protective hard-shelled case to prevent any day-to-day damage when you aren't using them.

There are a few downsides to these worth knowing about like the basic smartphone app and the lack of any equaliser settings, but if you aren't an audiophile and you're looking for some efficient cans that are more eco-conscious than the usual suspects then these will be well worth your time and money.