Garmin Fenix 7X vs Enduro 2 – Which premium rugged smartwatch is best?

Since they’ve been designed with a similar target audience in mind, the Garmin Fenix 7X and the recently announced Enduro 2 multisport watches are almost identical devices, both in terms of looks and features. However, there are some key differences between the two that you need to be aware of, and knowing the difference could really help you decide which device is best for you.

While the Fenix 7X builds on the legacy of the brand’s most rugged and feature-rich outdoors watch, the Enduro offers some very similar multisport features but - as the name suggests - is aimed at those who need more endurance capabilities such as a more powerful chipset and longer battery life.

Which is the best Garmin watch? And are they better than their predecessors, the Garmin Fenix 6x Pro Solar and the Garmin Enduro (respectively)? This head-to-head review will answer that very question to find out which device comes up trumps. [PLEASE NOTE: For a more fair comparison, we’ll be comparing the top-of-the-range Fenix 7X, the 51mm Solar Saphire edition.]

Garmin Fenix 7x vs Enduro 2 – Price and availability

The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition was released in January 2022 and can be picked up from Garmin’s website (opens in new tab) for $999 in the US and £859.99 in the UK.

Launched in August 2022, the Enduro 2 is also available to buy now from Garmin's official web store (opens in new tab) and retails for a recommended price of $1,099 in the US and £929.99 in the UK.

Both models are also available to buy online from other major online retailers such as Amazon and Currys. For the best prices, have a look at our best Garmin watch deals roundup: prices are updated every half an hour and are based on your location.

Winner: Fenix 7X

Right: Fenix 7X, left: Enduro 2 (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Fenix 7x vs Enduro 2 – Design

The Fenix 7X and Enduro 2 multisport watches don’t look all too dissimilar in the grand scheme of things.

The UltraFit fabric strap is probably one of the most discernably different features at first glance; this has been added over a silicon Quickfit strap as seen on the Fenix 7X due to its “long-distance comfort”, Garmin says, which performs well “even in punishing conditions”. It’s made from a lightweight elastic nylon hook and loop to help bring down the overall weight of the watch.

As for the watch face, both wearables boast a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen display made from a sapphire crystal lens and with a solar-harvesting ring at the perimeter. Each shares the same sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) screen tech, too.

In terms of weight, the Enduro 2 takes the crown, coming in at just 70g, while the Fenix 7X is a noticeably heavier bit of kit, weighing 19g more at 89g. Both watches are made from a fibre-reinforced polymer with a titanium rear cover, though, so the weight saving is mostly in the strap.

That said, the Enduro 2’s casing is a little thicker than the Fenix 7X, measuring 15.6mm compared to the latter’s, which comes in at 14.9 mm. That is only a difference of 0.7mm, mind, so shouldn’t be something you notice all that much in the real world.

Winner: Enduro 2

The Enduro 2 is sad to have a stronger flashlight than the Fenix 7X (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Fenix 7x vs Enduro 2 – Features and performance

Both the Enduro 2 and the Fenix 7X have the same goal: rugged outdoor wear for fitness enthusiasts. As a result, there isn’t much difference in the features each watch offers. However, since the Enduro 2 is focused more on endurance, there are a few tweaks here and there.

Sat IQ tech is one, being present in the Enduro 2 but not the Fenix 7X [EDITOR'S NOTE: This has been added as part of the latest Garmin software update package]. This basically allows you to let the watch automatically select the best GPS mode for the activity you’re doing in order to maximise battery life without compromising potential accuracy.

An automatic rest timer tool is another feature present in the Enduro 2 but not the Fenix 7X. This allows you to automatically keep track of the time spent at an aid station or checkpoint during an Ultra Run activity, so you won't need to worry about pausing your activity tracking.

There are only a few features that the Fenix 7X has that the Enduro 2 doesn’t, and these include compatibility with the Garmin TruSwing golf swing analyser as well as a few missing cardio workout tracking activities. There are a couple of currently Enduro-specific features, such as NextFork and Grade-adjusted Pace, that are worth noting.

The Fenix 7X's battery life is not quite as good as the Enduro 2's, but it's still much longer than your average smartwatch (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

When it comes to battery life, the Enduro 2 has been designed for those longer ultra-marathon runners that need their battery to last days on end, so it should as no surprise that it wipes the floor with the Fenix 7X.

In smartwatch mode, the Fenix 7X lasts up to 28 days, extending to 37 days with solar charging enabled. With battery saver mode turned on, this can reach up to 90 days and even a year with solar. In GPS mode, you can expect 89 hours of use or 122 hours with solar turned on.

The Enduro 2 offers users up to 34 days of general smartwatch battery life, which can be boosted up to 46 days with solar mode enabled. In battery saver mode, this can be extended all the way up to 111 days or a whopping 550 days with solar mode switched on, too.

As for GPS mode, users can expect 110 hours without solar and 150 hours with. The differences in battery life between the two devices are clear, and so the Enduro 2 is a clear winner in that department.

Winner: Enduro 2

The Garmin Enduro 2 is a more competent (and expensive) watch overall (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Fenix 7x vs Enduro 2 – Verdict

While the Enduro 2 won most of the rounds in this head-to-head battle, it doesn’t automatically make it the best watch to buy for you. Yes, there’s only a £70 difference between the two devices, but if you’re not one for practising or competing in ultramarathon races or other long-winded events, it’s probably not worth paying extra for the Enduro 2.

The main difference between the two mostly comes down to battery life as well as a slightly lighter weight; most other features are pretty much identical. Although, if you’re truly torn between the two and don’t mind forking out a little bit more, we’d recommend going for the one you like the look of best, which - for us - would be the Enduro 2.