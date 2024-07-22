Experts reveal your air fryer is dirtier than you think… here’s how to fix it

It’s safe to say that the best air fryers have completely taken over the kitchen. Many air fryer owners use their favourite appliance every day, but when it comes to cleaning it, that’s a completely different story.

In a recent survey conducted by Expert Reviews , it’s been revealed that nearly a third of UK adults (32%) don’t clean their air fryer enough. Looking further into the statistics, the survey found that most air fryer owners clean it once a week or less, with older age groups cleaning their air fryer more often than younger age groups.

Having a dirty air fryer is much more serious than you might think. If you’re using your air fryer on a regular basis, it can get extremely dirty, sticky and greasy, so if you’re not cleaning it regularly, this grease and food builds up inside your air fryer. This build-up is not only unhygienic, but it can affect the taste of your next air fryer meal, and can negatively affect the lifespan and safety of your air fryer.

With this in mind, here are five tips that can help you keep your air fryer in top condition.

5 tips for keeping your air fryer clean and in good condition

1. Clean your air fryer after every use

The first tip is to clean your air fryer after you’ve used it. While it might sound excessive to clean your air fryer after every use, especially if you use your air fryer multiple times a day, it’s important to clean the basket and attachments to remove build-up and avoid contamination. See our guide on how to clean an air fryer for more details.

2. Use liners or paper

A handy trick for reducing how messy and dirty your air fryer can get is to use silicone liners or paper inside your air fryer basket. The liner can collect oil, seasonings and crumbs, and once you remove it from your air fryer, you can dispose of this dirt and give your liner a quick wash so you can use it again.

It’s important to note that you should still be cleaning your air fryer regularly, but using liners or papers can cut down cleaning time and protect the inside of your air fryer.

3. Don’t overfill your air fryer

Overfilling your air fryer can result in subpar cooking performance. As your air fryer is working overtime to cook all your food, this can affect how your food comes out, with the bottom layer of food getting burned and the top layer remaining uncooked and soggy. Overfilling can also affect the internal structure of your air fryer, as causing it to work too hard can strain its power and air flow.

4. Use and store your air fryer in a ventilated place

Depending on the type of air fryer you choose, it can stay out on your kitchen countertop for easy access and quick use. However, it’s important to place it in a well ventilated area and away from certain materials and areas, like wooden surfaces, plug sockets, other appliances and the sink – see the 7 places you should never put an air fryer in your kitchen for everything you need to know.

5. Add salt after you’ve taken your food out of the air fryer

Finally, to reduce mess and scratches to the lining of your air fryer basket, season your food with salt after you’ve removed it from your air fryer. Salt granules, especially flaky salt, can rub on the inside of the basket, and etch away the non-stick coating which can be dangerous to consume.