Could the iPhone 15 see a return of wired EarPods in the box?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the iPhone 11, Apple has stopped including a pair of its wired EarPods with phones. That's with good reason – most of us have made the switch over to wireless earbuds or wireless headphones these days, so there isn't quite as much call for them.

That could all change this year, though. With the iPhone 15 set to use USB-C for the first time, older earbuds won't be compatible. That's led to a mass production cycle for EarPods with a USB-C, according to notorious leaker, ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab).

For me, that sparked two thought cycles. First, for any remaining cynics, this is almost conclusive proof that USB-C is coming to the iPhone 15 range. I'm not sure anyone was still expecting Lightning at this point, though.

Secondly, will these EarPods be found in the box for the iPhone 15 models? While on the face of it 'no' seems like the easy answer, I'm not so sure.

Logically, anyone who has purchased a pair of EarPods before this won't be able to use them with the new phone. From that end, including them as standard with this range would smooth the transition, and ensure there's less reason for users of old devices to wait for a later model.

There's also the rumoured price inflation coming to the range. We don't know how much these phones are going to cost until they land, but with leaked information suggesting some substantial increases, included accessories could help to make it a more attractive package.

I'm also intrigued by the wording of the leak. I know wired headphones have their fans, but enough to warrant mass production on an Apple scale? I'm not convinced.

Personally, I'd love to see them included. Many utilise the EarPods as a backup to their favourite wireless option, and others would use them as a standalone pair with their new handset. It would add value to the package overall, and champion the new USB-C port in the process – win-win.