Corsair Sabre RGB vs Glorious Model O: Which gaming mouse is right for you?

So, you’ve invested some serious cash in a new gaming PC or an impressively compact gaming laptop, but now you need some equally lovely peripherals. A good gaming mouse can transform how you play, especially if you’re in the mood for games that require quick inputs and fast response times.

To give you a better insight into some of the best options out there in the market right now, we’ve taken two great models from our best gaming mouse buying guide – the Corsair Sabre RGB and the Glorious Model O – and compared them in all their areas that matter, so you don’t have to!

CORSAIR SABRE RGB VS GLORIOUS MODEL O: SPECS

(Image credit: Corsair)

At only 100g, the Sabre RGB is one of the lighter gaming mice out there, making for a far smoother experience with less hand and wrist fatigue. That lighter design leads to relatively modest specs at 12.4 x 8 x 3.8 cm. It’s designed for right-hand use and comes with a 1.8 braided fibre cable.

As a more affordable option, the Model O comes in a slightly smaller and mostly lighter experience with dimensions of 12.8 x 6.6 x 3.76cm and a weight of only 67g. It might be a little too light for users that want the extra heft of a gaming mouse, but its G-Skate feet will help it slipping too much.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB VS GLORIOUS MODEL O: DESIGN AND BUILD QUALITY

(Image credit: Glorious)

While it is only for right-hand use, the ergonomic shape of the Sabre RGB allows for many different grip styles depending on the kind of game you’ll be playing on PC. While being quite light it’s still a very solid build, and even includes extra-large PTFE feet for additional grip when playing.

That lightweight design owes a lot to the unique honeycomb shell effect, which is surprisingly comfortable to use while offering a handy way to ventilate the peripheral during extended sessions of play. It also makes it easy to clean with a can of compressed air! We also liked the extra cable and the choice of either a matte or glossy finish.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB VS GLORIOUS MODEL O: FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Sabre RGB delivers a 1,000Hz/500Hz/250Hz/125Hz selectable report late, with its on-board optical sensor delivering 10,000 DPI. There’s even a cute little coloured DPI indicator on the side so you can see at what level you’re using. Its high-accuracy smart tracking technology makes it ideal for FPS games where you need to 360 no-scope at a moments’ notice.

The Model O comes with a Pixart 3360 sensor, delivering precise tracking, zero mouse acceleration, 1,000Hz polling rate and less than 0.7mm lift-off distance. If you’re looking for a mouse that’s good enough for competitive play as you work your way up that eSports ladder, this could be the gaming mouse for you. Glorious also promises 20 million clicks with its state-of-the-art Omron switches.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB VS GLORIOUS MODEL O: CUSTOMISATION

(Image credit: Glorious)

When it comes to customisation options, the Sabre RGB has a couple of options up its sleeve. Firstly, there are eight programmable buttons for personalising those in-game hotkey actions, as well as its pièce de resistance, its RGB backlighting model that delivers 16.8 million colours and a unique four-colour pattern.

While its illumination options aren’t quite as deep as those offered by the Sabre RGB, the Model O does still deliver some level of customisation with the ability to adjust its in-built RGB LEDs via a dedicated application. You can also customise the colour of the DPI indicator, so you’ll always know you’re using the right setting for the game you’re currently playing.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB VS GLORIOUS MODEL O: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: Corsair)

Pricewise, you’re looking anywhere between £35-£70/$75, making it one of the more affordable gaming mouse options out there. It also boasts a lot of impressive features for what is essentially a ‘budget’ accessory with its customisable backlighting and accurate 10,000dpi sensor.

Available in glossy and matte variants (with a choice of black, white and pink) the Model O will set you back around £40/$50 (the glossy version usually makes it around £10/$10 more expensive). Glorious might not be one of the most well-known names in PC gaming accessories, but off the overall strength of the Model O we’re confident it’s going to attract a lot of fans with this precise and comfortable gaming mouse.