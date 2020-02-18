BT Superfast broadband deal: lightning speeds at a lighter price with BT Superfast Fibre 2 down to £30 per month

BT has long been a titan of providing the UK with super fast broadband and their latest deal on the BT Superfast Fibre 2 is something of a steal. It offers huge, fibre broadband speeds for relatively little cash each month. If you're coming to the end of your contract, or just looking for some new broadband, look no further than this fantastic deal.

• Get BT Superfast Fibre 2 broadband for just £29.99 per month

The BT Superfast Fibre 2 option is, as the name suggests, not the most basic package either. With it, you get an average speed of 67 Mbps, easily fast enough to stream all your favourite shows, play online games, and download content across multiple devices. This particular deal costs £29.99 per month, down £10 from the usual price, with a £10 one-off setup fee.

Never again will you have to shout up to your kids, housemate, parents, or whoever about using up all the bandwidth because BT has you covered. Working across multiple devices at once has never been easier.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | Average speeds: 67 Mbps | Unlimited monthly usage | Smart Hub | Available now

Having slow broadband is the most frustrating thing in the world and it's maybe the reason you're browsing deals for better WiFi. That pain could be a thing of the past with this fantastic deal on BT's Superfast Fibre 2 option, which won't let you down.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a new broadband provider and want to switch things up, BT is the perfect option, offering reliability, fast speeds, and great customer service all in one monthly package.

Why you want BT Superfast Fibre 2

When it comes to broadband, going with a known brand can be pretty important and there isn't a brand that's more known within broadband than BT. The company offers a lot of different options for broadband, some slower and some faster, and we think the Superfast Fibre 2 deal is the best of both worlds: £30 per month, so it won't break the bank, with fast enough speeds that it'll be able to easily handle whatever you throw at it.