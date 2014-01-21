Best ski jackets and bags: keep warm and safe while plummeting down a mountain slope

Previous Next 24/24

Quiksilver Pro Chamonix Backpack

You might not want to think it, but there's always a chance you could come face to face with an avalanche during one of your exploits, so it's best to be safe and chuck on this Chamonix backpack. Inside the bag is an ABS system, which activates when a leaver is pulled and deploys two integrated airbags. Cocooning you in shell like contraption that seriously reminds of a certain gadget used by Mr. Bond himself in The World Is Not Enough.

Price: £130 | Quiksilver