Best PC games 2019: great PC games to play today

While Youngblood doesn't really give the sisters enough time to properly develop their characters, it does spend plenty of time giving you gunfight after bloody gunfight. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Sisters are killing Nazis for themselves

It's been two years since The New Colossus, and while we're not getting a full-on sequel to BJ Blazkowicz's memorable second adventure in an alt-history where the Nazis rule the world, we are getting a smaller scale instalment that follows the adventures of his twin daughters during the 1980s. Set in occupied Paris, Youngblood takes the series in something of a new direction thanks to some welcome new changes to gameplay and level design.

For the first time in the modern Wolfenstein series, you can now play entirely in co-op, be it locally or online with a friend. Don't worry, you can play solo with the AI, but having a friend on board does make Youngblood far more accessible in terms of difficulty. You can customise and personalise whichever sister you choose to play with, including buying perks when you level up and customising your weapons with currency collected in-game.

Some changes are less welcome than others. Paris serves as a hub of sorts, but it's also full of respawning enemies so it's not obvious that you just need to run through it rather than emptying your reserves of ammunition in a never-ending gunfight. Level designs are more open, creating a greater support for stealth for longer periods, but they're a far cry from the vertical agency of the Dishonored games. The story is also far weaker than previous games, but much of this comes down to game length and the co-op nature of the game.

With multiple cases to solve, Night Call offers a story-driven murder mystery experience on PC. (Image credit: Raw Fury/Monkey Moon)

Night Call A modern day Parisian noir tale

Crime noir can often be a captivating genre to behold in literature and on the silver screen, but the results can be a little more hit and miss in video game form. Developers Monkey Moon and Black Muffin have created a modern take on the genre for Night Call, creating something that's both visually striking and incredibly engaging with its narrative. It's a slow-burning mixture of survival and investigation full of twists and unexpected developments.

You play a cab driver working the late shit on the night time streets of modern day Paris. When you manage to escape from the clutches of a serial killer who's been terrorising the city, it's up to you to solve the mystery within seven days or have the police pin the whole thing on you. There are multiple cases to solve along the way, and over 70 characters to meet, so expect of content from this unusual indie offering.

The developer used Berlin as an architectural inspiration for the structures of Sea of Solitude. (Image credit: EA)

Sea of Solitude Navigating the oceans of mental health

Tackling more sensitive or taboo subjects can be a challenge for any medium, especially when it comes to the topic of mental health. Following the footsteps of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Sea of Solitude follows a young female protagonist as she navigates a world filled with monsters representing her grief and inner struggle with depression.

Dressed as a beast herself, your story is as much about coming to terms with your view of yourself as it is your connection to the past. With a dream-like city inspired by Berlin, you'll use platforming and stealth to evade attacks and make your way to a form of inner peace and emotional realisation. It's a truly unique experience and, much like What Remains of Edith Finch, it's absolutely worth undertaking.

Shadowbringers isn't just a hefty expansion for series veterans - it's also a great jumping on point for new players. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The next major FFXIV expansion is finally here

Final Fantasy has been dipping its toes into the online RPG market for quite a few years now with Final Fantasy XIV, and the bold MMORPG now has a fresh expansion that extends the reach of its lore and introduces brand new locations, questlines and characters to the fold. There's now a brand new race in the mix - the Viera - and an additional job role, the Gunbreaker.

As you'd expect with a major expansion, Shadowbringers increases the level cap (this time from 70 to 80), along with the introduction of some fresh new locations to explore. These new locales include Rak'tika Greatwood, Amh Araeng and Il Mheg, each with their own unique NPCs and questlines to follow.

F1 2019 doesn't just play great, it looks incredible as well - especially on PC. (Image credit: Codemasters)

F1 2019 A revitalised Career mode puts this sim back in pole position

Codemasters has been specialising in racing simulators for years now, and that means it's built up a real pedigree for driving physics and hyper-realistic simulation. F1 2019, the latest entry in the officially licensed series, continues that legacy with a 'sim-cade' feel that's deep enough to sate more experienced players while offering something that's approachable for new virtual drivers.

F1 2019 features a revitalised Career mode, with the introduction of F2 creating a much more realistic path or your created driver as they fight through the ranks to the prestige of racing for an F1 team. You'll have goals to achieve and rivals to defeat, and while it's still a little awkward in places, it's exactly the right direction it should be going in. If you love F1, there's no better way to experience the thrills of a race bar attending one in person.

If you're a fans of The Sims 4 already, then this tropical-themed expansion will definitely get you in the mood for warmer climes.

The Sims 4: Island Living Expansion Pack Living it up with some tropical vibes

If there's one game that gets some of the biggest and most consistent content expansions, it's The Sims 4. EA's enduring life simulator continues to roll on, and the latest addition - Island Living - is one of the biggest yet, with some important new changes to how you create your Sims. Island Living introduces a new tropical setting with activities including canoe rides, swimming, sunbathing and more.

Careers include working as a conservationist, saving lives as a lifeguard, filling your nets as a fisherman and exploring beneath the waves as a deep sea diver. There are lots of cultural activities to take part in, and a ton of tropical-themed items to dress your Sims up in. Island Living also features the series' first transgender preset character, with the option to customise your Sims with any physical trait, regardless of gender.

You're getting the best visuals of all platforms on PC, with every texture and every particle effect in full effect.

MotoGP 19 Some welcome new changes give this two-wheeler a shot in the arm

Italian developer Milestone has been making two-wheeled racing simulators for a good while now, and that means it's acquired something of a pedigree when it comes to the genre. MotoGP - alongside the ever-improving MXGP series - are easily its two biggest franchises, and MotoGP looks to be the most accomplished one its produced yet.

There's been plenty of welcome improvements, such as an overhauled AI system that makes CPU-controlled riders more reactive to your behaviour on the track, as well as ability to host and control the rules of an online race in Race Director. There are over 50 modern riders in the game, as well as more than 35 bikes and plenty of tracks from the current season and some classics from MotoGP's illustrious history.

Dragons come with various different elemental powers, so you'll need to be ready for anything when fighting one!

The Elder Scrolls: Elsweyr Dragons are finally back in Tamriel

There are plenty of things that made The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim so beloved in the eyes of RPG fans, but being able to battle giant dragons while exploring its snow-capped world was easily one of the most memorable. Now, almost eight years on, those winged beasties are back in the latest expansion for MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online.

Elsweyr, the homeland of the cat-like Khajiit people, makes for a more tropical setting than Summerset and Morrowind, and it's made it all the more unusual with the promise of world events that'll see multiple players battling huge dragons. The new expansion adds in an additional class, enabling you to utilise the dark magical power of the necromancer.

You can control the spin and trajectory of your ball with an intuitive batting system that novices and pros will love.

Cricket 19 A robust simulation with plenty of replay value

Australian studio Big Ant has been whittling away at the cricket simulator curve for years now, most recently with the Don Bradman series and the Ashes Cricket title in 2017, and that's led to the creation of Cricket 19. It's still a little rough in places - this isn't a EA sports sim with an EA budget - but you're getting a fully licensed tie into this year's Ashes.

This version comes with a full Career mode, with the ability to upgrade and customise your avatar's performance on the field, as well as a new Scenarios mode that creates unique situations for you to complete. There's support to create your own, which has already led to lots of community-made challenges that will test your batting, bowling and fielding skills.

Total War: Three Kingdoms takes many of the systems you know and love and adds a handful more that really help elevate the series.

Total War: Three Kingdoms The most ambitious TW yet heads to China

The Total War series has had its highs and lows over the years, but British studio Creative Assembly has earned its pedigree during that time and you feel it in every strand of Total War: Three Kingdoms. It's very much a classic instalment in the series, with its grand battles and minute tactical decisions harking back to the days of Medieval and Rome, but there are new modes and ideas that make this the most ambitious TW yet.

Set in China during the often covered era of the titular trio of feuding realms, Three Kingdoms enables you to battle across a map filled with small skirmishes and grand pitched battles or take on a more cartoonish approach in Romance mode, where your general is more of a kung fu superhero ready to take on hordes of enemy soldiers. The addition of a new diplomacy systems really brings the politics of the era to life in a way no other TW has managed, enabling you to forge and destroy key alliances.

Rage 2 makes you work to earn its over-the-top powers, but when you get your hands on them you're transformed into an overpowered god.

Rage 2 Creative ultraviolence in the Wasteland

id Software shooters have always been known for their shotguns, short-range boom sticks that cause untold damage to any foe dumb enough to stray into your path. Rage 2, much like its quite forgettable predecessor, doesn't disappoint in this department with a shotgun that sends enemies flying across the screen in fits of acrobatic death. And that's when you're not shattering them with super-powered punches and razor-sharp boomerangs.

While it's a little light on story and comes with the usual open-world filler content, Rage 2 really comes alive when it embraces the destructive creativity of its shooter mechanics. You have to fight to earn your new powers by unlocking hidden arks around the map, but it's worth it for the ability to create dynamic cover or the power to freeze enemies in mid-air.

If you're looking for something to fill that DOOM or Wolfenstein void before their own respective new installments arrive this year, Rage 2 is a worthy alternative.

While considered one of the best entries in the series, Yakuza 0's combat is technically the best of the modern iterations.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 Kiryu is back to unleash more justice

The Yakuza series is slowly getting the full port treatment on PC, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 is the latest instalment to enter the land of overclocked CPUs and cooling units. A remaster of the PS2 original, Yakuza 2 follows the ongoing story of Kazuma Kiryu, a member of the titular Japanese mafia. While you're going to spend most of your time punching people in arcade style fights, the series' second entry comes with a huge amount of extra content.

There are side-quests to unlock, karaoke to perform and so much more. There's even a cabinet with Virtua Fighter 2 installed, which enables you to play locally against a friend. Utilising the new Dragon engine (which was used to create more recent instalments such as Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 6), this is a faithful scene-for-scene remake that captures the intensity and personality of the original.

There are a lot of skins, new intros and other items to unlock, but prepare for a long grind or plenty of microtransactions.

Mortal Kombat 11 The biggest and most accomplished MK yet

Mortal Kombat has returned once again with a new lick of paint and plenty of welcome new features inspired by NetherRealm Studios' most recent fighting game outing, Injustice 2. Mortal Kombat 11 turns the dial up on almost everything it's known for. The fatalities are bloodier than ever. The story mode is the most over the top version we've ever played. The online and local modes are solid, even with poor ping, making it a joy to play against friends and strangers.

There are 25 fighters to choose from this year in the base version, and while a few characters from the roster are strangely absent, a further six will be added in DLC over the next year, including shape-shifting and soul-claiming sorcerer, Shang Tsung. There are a few too many microtransactions, and the time needed to earn everything organically is a little too grindy, but hopefully with further updates this weight will be lifted a little.

By using the Industrial Revolution as its tipping point, Anno 1800 offers some exciting ways to develop new technologies.

Anno 1800 The political intrigue of Anno returns

The Anno series has been around for the best part of 20 years, and over the years it's evolved into one of the best city-building management sims you can buy. And with Anno 1800, the latest addition to the series, taking the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century as its creative inspiration, the result is an engrossing deep dive into an era where the world was transformed.

As with previous entries, you'll grow a settlement into a vast utopia, whether it be as a noble leader of democracy or a despot with a cast-iron grip and a bloody taste for injustice. You'll establish your own settlements in the New World, build and destroy political alliances and so much more.

While its a very familiar PvZ experience, the sheer number of undead on-screen can be a frightening sight at the best of times.

World War Z Surviving the undead apocalypse, with friends

Four-player co-op shooters involving waves of brain-hungry zombies is hardly anything new to videogames - after all, it was this formula that eventually led to the rise of the battle royale genre - but that hasn't stopped Saber Interactive from trying to up its game with World War Z.

Based on the film of the same name from 2013 (yes, that one), you and three other players will need to create defensive positions, set traps and fend off hundreds of sprinting zombies. It's hardly the most original of experiences, but the sheer number of zombies that appear on-screen that scramble over each other like a burst dam of undead monsters, is a unique quantity (well, if you don't count Days Gone).

Set in Sweden during the '80s, Generation Zero offers a unique setting in which to battle and loot killer robots.

Generation Zero A Scandinavian co-op shooter with a robo twist

Co-operative loot shooters and survival game are nothing new in 2019, but when the two are combined with the right setting the results can be very interesting. Generation Zero offers up a unique setting, dropping you into rural Sweden during the 1980s. As a group of young travellers, you return to find your home has been overrun by killer machines and it's your job to find out why.

Surviving won't be that easy either. You'll need to scavange for weapons and resources, and you'll need to fight together in order to successfully take down enemy machines (think the combat from Horizon: Zero Dawn). Whether you're using stealth, traps or all-out gunfire to take down your robotic foes, there's plenty of tactical nuance to be had.

Tropico 6 retains the same formula you know, only with some key changes to its management systems.

Tropico 6 Virtual dictatorship returns to paradise

The Tropico games have always offered a very unique approach to simulation. Combining politics, city management and creative building. In the shoes of El Presidente, the appointed leader of the Tropico nation, it's your job to take a nation for lowly status to a hub of commerce, trade and political might. How you reach this point is entirely up to you. Do you work hard to build a democracy focused on trade, or do you work your people to the bone as a ruthless dictator? The choice is yours.

The big change for entry number six is the move from a single island to an archipelago of them, so you can now expand your industries, commercial hubs and residential areas across multiple locations. So you can now build bridges to link them together and create a vast network of bustling locales. There's support for online multiplayer with up to three other players so you share the responsibilities of running an entire state.

That shift in size really makes a difference, not just in the diversity to locations and landscape, but also in how you approach the construction and maintenance of your nation. Spreading your infrastructure out to far too quickly often leads to collapse as you attempt to spin one too many plates, but with new transportation options (such as aerial cabal cabs and intercity tunnels) linking your hubs together really gels once you've nailed the new subsystems.

Overall, Tropico 6 is a notable improvement on Tropico 5, especially with the increased sized of each map, the ability to send your agents to foreign lands to steal monuments and secrets and a new research system that's been completely overhauled so speed up how you customise your tropical nation. If you still love your management sims with a dose of sun-baked political mayhem, this is for you.

Sekiro may hold some of Dark Souls' DNA, but it also feels distinctly like its very own experience.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Life (and death) after Dark Souls

FromSoftware, the seminal Japanese developer that rewrote the action-RPG rules with the Souls series, has returned with a new game that's both familiar and deeply alien with its ideas. Almost all of the RPG elements used previously - such as selecting a class or levelling up certain specs - have been dropped. Even the classic multiplayer elements have been left out.

Instead, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is all about the moment-to-moment combat of each encounter. In a similar fashion to For Honor's stance system, Sekiro isn't about whittling down a health bar, but rather using positioning and movement to find an opening to deliver a killer blow. There's more stealth involved this time, and the ability to explore with greater agency thanks to a handy grappling hook. Life after Dark Souls is looking good.

Washington DC makes for a far more diverse setting than The Division's take on New York.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 A loot shooter that actually works

The 'loot shooter' has become something of the norm in 2019. With the likes of Destiny 2 and Anthem making their own waves, and a new Borderlands seemingly on the horizon, developer Massive is giving the genre another shot with The Division 2. Much like the first game, this is a third-person cover shooter with lots of RPG levelling mechanics, but now the rate of loot drops has increased, mission design has been improved to create a greater sense of variety and a much smoother approach to endgame content.

The new setting of Washington DC also offers a little more diversity than the New York setting of the original game, with everything from built-up urban areas to lush parks making an appearance. While it might not be as 'apolitical' as its developers claim, it does offer a four-player cooperative shooter experience all wrapped up in the kind of quality we've come to expect from Ubisoft.

Devil May Cry 5 is as over-the-top as previous entries, so expect violence and one-liners aplenty.

Devil May Cry 5 The demon slashing classic returns to form

Capcom might not be taking too many risk on new IP these days, but it's certainly doing a grand job of polishing up the franchises upon which it's built its name. Monster Hunter and Resident Evil are riding high once more and now it's the turn of Dante and Nero to receive the same treatment. With veteran series director Hideaki Itsuno back on board, Devil May Cry 5 takes that very familiar combat model of gunfights, melee attacks and the acrobatic combos that tie them all together and simply turns the dial up even higher.

There are now more playable characters to enjoy, each with their own set of unique powers and combo styles, although if you're an old school fan there's always Dante and his immaculate locks. From a presentation standpoint, Capcom has knocked this one out of the part and produced a visual carnival of level layouts, monster designs and facial animation. Sure, it looks like most of the cast just walked out of an audition for Final Fantasy XV, but DMC5 is nevertheless a bombastic return to form.

Apex Legends is your 'classic' Battle Royale format, only with more focus on teamwork and lots of fun character gimmicks.

Apex Legends The Battle Royale hit keeps on hitting

Release out of nowhere earlier this year, Apex Legends has become one of the hottest new titles on the gaming scene. A Battle Royale game in a similar vein to Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), you'll air drop into a large map with your squad and attempt to survive against other like-minded parties.

What sets Apex Legends apart is its wide variety of weapon variants, its unique items (such as bots that heal you automatically and the ability to revive downed teammates) and unique powers tied to each of its characters. Whether you're using portals to outwit your enemies or calling in powerful ordinance, Apex Legends is fast becoming a GOTY contender in 2019.

Anthem is an 'always online' experience, so you'll need a broadband connection to access it.

Anthem Bioware takes to the skies with a new IP

Following on from the difficult launch of Mass Effect: Andromeda, Canadian developer Bioware is back with a brand new franchise that takes its long years of experience with action-RPGs and rich, story-driven worlds and combines it with the evolving concept of an online setup. As a mercenary living in a dangerous world of monsters and enemy factions, you'll use a mechanised flight suit to fly, fight and collect loot all the live long day.

This is an always-online game and you'll be able to play with up to three other players in a squad. You can customise your javelin with new weapons and perks looted while exploring the game world, with each one raising your effectiveness in battle (much like the power levels in Destiny). If you love third-person shooters, this is definitely one to watch.

Enemies now have rankings, with lower level enemies swarming around their tougher commanders.

Far Cry New Dawn Teaching an old dog some new tricks

Far Cry New Dawn isn't some grand re-imagining of Ubisoft Montreal's long-running open-world shooter. Instead, it takes all the things last year's Far Cry 5 got right and streamlines it into a smaller yet more accessible experience. Outposts can now be claimed over and over again - offering bigger rewards guarded by tougher enemies - while new Expeditions offer new locations to explore outside of Hope County.

The deeper crafting system - which uses resources gathered in the world like a currency for building new weapons and vehicles - feeds into every part of the game, from hunting animals and looting chests to restocking your ammo. If you've ever enjoyed a Far Cry game, but wanted something that plays more like a silly playground, this is it.

Metro Exodus sees the series break free of its Moscow setting, with the resulting journey spanning much of post-apocalyptic Russia.

Metro Exodus A brutal and addictive blend of intense FPS combat and immersive survival horror

The third game in the popular Metro series sees the Dmitry Glukhovsky inspired narrative move outside of the city of Moscow with dramatic results.

Set in 2036, which is two years after the event of Metro: Last Light, Metro Exodus sees the player fight out of the dead capital and proceed on what can only be described as an epic, country-spanning journey into the far east via a heavy duty industrial train called the Aurora.

To say more about the plot would spoil the game, however, fans of the series will be pleased to hear that the same addictive and immersive survival elements that made the previous games stand out are still in play, such as maintaining your weapons, gas mask and equipment, as well as its bombastic and intense combat. But now thanks to the larger, less-confined world in Metro Exodus (don't worry, you still get good doses of classic claustrophobia at times), feel even more effective.

Visually the game looks absolutely stunning on PC, too, with the 4A Engine delivering fantastically detailed environments, strong lighting effects (especially at night when torch use is needed), and particle effects that genuinely add weight to each environment's atmosphere.

Throw in a detailed crafting system, realistic day-night cycle, and a series of alternate endings that are based on the player's own actions, and it's easy to recommend Metro Exodus of one of the best pc games to play in 2019.

Looking for a true spiritual successor to Advance Wars? Wargroove is the indie for you...

Wargroove Advanced Wars reborn in a new age

From Chucklefish - the same small British indie studio that brought you Stardew Valley and Risk of Rain - comes one of the most exciting releases of the year. Wargroove is a turn-based tactics affair that doffs its cap to the greats such as Advance Wars while adding new elements that are all its own.

With 13 commanders to choose from and four factions to side with, you can use your commander's unique 'groove' to potentially sway a battle in your favour. It's easy to pick up for newcomers, and supports both local and online multiplayer modes. You can even build and edit your own maps!

Sunless Skies A deliciously dark narrative on-rails

Over the last few years, British developer Failbetter Games has carved out a very special niche for itself. One where story and narrative are king, where you'll encounter ghosts, cannibals and decidedly nefarious swarms of bees. For its latest project, Sunless Skies, the studio has taken its top-down concept to the air with steampunk-esque trains that chug through the clouds.

This is a text-heavy experience, but with writing as good as this, it's a design decision that only serves to guide you deeper into its twisted little realm. You'll fight other trains, complete quests for an increasingly strange cabal of characters and hey, you might even end up eating your own crew. When in Rome...

Mixing just enough modern elements (such as an over-the-shoulder camera angle), the RE2 remake retains the intense magic of the 1998 original.

Resident Evil 2 A horror classic remade to perfection

Resident Evil 2 - alongside Resi 4 - remains the pinnacle of the survival horror series, even 20 years on from its initial release. Now, in 2019, Capcom has completely remade the game from the ground up with a new engine, and all the modern improvements the genre has benefited from in those years.

You'll still visit the same zombie-infested locations across Raccoon City as the T-Virus takes hold, but now you'll get to experience every terrifying moment in stunning and grisly clarity. By removing all the archaic issues of the old game (such as those fixed camera angels), the Resi 2 remake is a remaster at its absolute best.

While it's still buggy like Ark: Survival Evolved, the pirate setting really helps set Atlas' world apart.

Atlas Survival and supremacy on the high seas

Having built a larger and impressively deep (if consistently) buggy survival MMO in Ark: Survival Evolved, the same team returns with Atlas, a pirate-themed online experience that's as big on adventure as it is on bugs. With support for tens of thousands of players on the same server, you can form a crew, sail a ship, attack settlements and hunt for treasure with other players.

There are 700 unique locations set across 45,000 square kilometres of ocean and landmass. It's a huge game where factions are made and dissolved, wars fought and adventure sought at every turn. Oh, and treasure. Lots of treasure.

Mixing both RTS and larger Grand Strategy concepts into one game makes for an intense and tactical experience.

Medieval Kingdom Wars A medieval-themed RTS with Grand Strategy ideas

If you're the kind of PC gamer who lives for real-time strategy titles and Grand Strategy games, then Medieval Kingdom Wars will scratch that tactical itch no end. Including mechanics from both genres, you'll start off as a noble in Medieval Europe and build an army and an armada worthy of serving your king.

There's a roguelike element to Medieval Kingdom Wars as well, that makes every battle and skirmish an intense encounter and you risk resources and soldiers on the potential of winning or losing a vital fight. It's a fun and fresh take that's a decent alternative to the likes of Total War.

DUSK harks back to those golden early years of PC corridor shoots such as Quake, Doom and Hexen.

DUSK A gloriously gore trip back in time

While shooters have evolved with the times to incorporate everything from objective-based cooperation to battle royale showdowns, some FPS fans long for the good old days where shooters were fast, frantic and filled to the gills with gore. DUSK scratches that itch - and then some - offering up blocky '90s-style polygons, open-plan levels, ludicrously powerful shoguns and all the obtuse puzzles you could ask for.

There are single-player campaigns to complete, an endless survival mode and support for online multiplayer. It might not look as swanky or as glitzy as the likes of Battlefield V or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but it doesn't need to. This is ultraviolent FPS nostalgia at its most bloody fun.

What other games lets you run a shop and run around at night battling monsters?

Moonlighter The mundane meats the marvellous

Games are often a means of escaping reality, but there's an extra delicious meta-ness to playing a game where the character themselves finds a way to escape their own mundane life. Enter Will, a young shopkeeper who serves customers by day and enters a nearby portal at night to battle monsters and loot treasure.

There's a wonderful ecosystems at place in Moonlighter, where you can sell the things you loot from your nighttime adventuring in your shop, adjusting prices and shelving. Every run is a risk, but with so many unique monster designs there's never a dull moment to be had.

Gwent plays a lot like a cross between Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone, with a little of its flavour for good measure.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game The White Wolf breaks out his best deck

CCGs (collectable card games) have been around for years, but who knew a small side-game in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would prove so popular that Polish developer CD Projekt RED would release it as its own fully-fledged experience.

Introducing Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. If you love the likes of Hearthstone, you'll really appreciate the depth of strategy that comes with playing and stacking certain cards in battle.

Best of all, CD Prokekt RED also released a new - and standalone - single-player campaign called Thronebreaker, which uses the absorbing platform of Gwent to tell further tales from the enchanting world of The Witcher.

That pixelated visual style is one of Obra Dinn's biggest calling cards, and you can really see why.

Return of the Obra Dinn An insurance adventure like no other

2019 continues to prove itself as an incredibly strong year for indie games, and alongside the likes of Celeste and GRIS we've now got another brilliant slice of unusual gameplay in the form of Return of the Obra Dinn.

You play an insurance clerk who heads to Falmouth Port to inspect a ship that's appeared out of nowhere. The titular Obra Dinn was thought lost at sea, but now it's arrived with tattered sails and seemingly no crew? This first-person tale sees you attempting to solve this 19th century mystery and it makes for one of the most engrossing games of the year.

Subnautica is one of the best PC games to play today.

Subnautica Explore an underwater alien world

One of the best new IP to arrive on PC and consoles recently, Subnautica places you in the shoes of an unlucky explorer who ends up on an alien world when his Life Pod crashes into the ocean of an extraterrestrial planet. Mixing survival and exploration elements, you'll get to traverse all manner of locations beneath the waves.

From shallow reefs to deep trenches, there are secrets to uncover and dangers to evade as you manage your oxygen supply and use resources found on the ocean floor to craft new items and gear. There's also support for VR, should you wish to really get your feet wet.

You can mutate each member of your squad to enhance their abilities and traits.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Tactical combat, with an anthropomorphic twist

XCOM brought a very unique approach to real-time strategy, with intense close-quarters combat with a squad of soldiers that could die and be lost from your game for good at any moment. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden often doffs it cap to this PC classic, while adding plenty of its own personality.

Explore a lush and diverse post-apocalyptic world and build a squad of anthropomorphic mutants that can be mutated to enhance their abilities in combat. Use stealth to gain the upper hand and loot anything and everything.

Coming from Valve, the games draws on the lore and characters of MOBA hit, Dota 2.

Artifact Valve's grand collectable card game is finally here

This collaboration between developer/publisher/delivery platform behemoth Valve and veteran designer Richard Garfield has been years in the making, and it's finally here. Drawing on the lore of the Dota 2 universe (Valve's popular MOBA game), this collectable card game (or CCG) offers a more user-friendly experience with its three lanes, unlimited mana (for playing cards) and no limits on the size of your deck.

There's an impressive deepness to the nuance of its cards and how certain buffs and effects influence your deck, so veteran players from Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering will find plenty to like here. There's quite a few microtransactions, sadly, but the game around them is well worth a try.

Battlefield V will also be getting its own Battle Royale mode, Firestorm, which is due to arrive for free in early 2019.

Battlefield V DICE's long-running shooter returns to its WW2 roots

Following the rocky reception Star Wars: Battlefront 2 received in 2017 due to the use of microtransactions at launch, Swedish studio DICE has taken a new tact by offering a raft of free DLC over the next year, as well reducing in-game purchases to cosmetics only.

The new WW2 setting brings the series back to its roots, while taking on many of the improvements introduced in Battlefield 1. Maps are bigger and more dynamic in design with all the destructible environments you could ask for. There's a full-on single-player campaign (take that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4), a new Battle Royale mode due in early 2019 and plans for continuous free content.

You can squad up and take on West Virginia's mutant inhabitants together, or go it alone.

Fallout 76 The world of Fallout finally goes online

While it's had a bit of a bumpy ride to get here, the latest instalment in the Fallout series is finally here. For the first time, the series has embraced an online approach - making it the first game in the series to function as an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). So you can explore its post-apocalyptic setting alone or team up and face its manner mutant monsters together.

All the classic Fallout mechanics are here: looting every box and body you can find for resources; targeting weak points with the VATS system and upgrading your character with the SPECIAL progression system. If you're new to the franchise it's a great way to experience what the series is all about.

You also get access to Sniper Assassin 2 with your copy of Hitman 2, so expect more long-range target practice.

Hitman 2 Agent 47 proves there's plenty of life in the assassination simulator

The Hitman series has been a mainstay in video games since the days of PS2, but the soft reboot in 2016 managed to take all the elements that made the series so enjoyable - large sandbox levels, multiple ways to plan and kill a target and endless disguise options - and simply refined each one to make them even better.

As a result, Hitman 2 is no grand reimagining, but a series of small yet welcome refinements. Maps are bigger than ever, filled with routes and shortcuts so you can plan the perfect kill. The sheer number of options and in-game challenges makes even one level a source of considerable replay value. Add in competitive co-op modes such as Ghost mode (where you complete with another player to kill a target) and you're getting a slick and rewarding addition to Agent 47's record.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC is the best port of the series we've played in years.

The Call of Duty franchise has been releasing instalments on PC for years, but as of late its felt as if the version released outside of consoles was always an afterthought that was never properly optimised for a very different platform. Thankfully, developer Treyarch has heard these concerns by building a port that no longer plays like a PS4 knockoff.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC has been designed with a wealth of customisation options, meaning you can adjust your FPS experience to suit your particular hardware setup. Every weapon, item, perk and streak has been overhauled to make them suit the very different balance of using a mouse and keyboard, so don't worry about getting a PC version that only really caters for controller users.

Set in the 1980s, Yakuza 0 serves as a prequel to the other six main Yakuza games in the series.

Yakuza 0 We're living the eighties

While the world continues to pine for Shenmue 3 (a sequel seemingly destined to remain in development until the end of time), the Yakuza series has taken the basic template SEGA set in place and weaved a Japan-set adventure that combines gangsters, melodrama, glorious combat and even karaoke into one bold package).

While its long-been a console-only series since the PS2 days, the '80s-set prequel Yakuza 0 finally brings this seminal series to PC and boy, are you in for an adventure and a half. Experience hero Kiryu's early days an enforcer for the Japanese mafia, and the story that saw Majima's transformation from respectable club owner to unhinged psycho. With an incredible amount of content (from pachinko to karaoke) you'll be doing more than just beating up thugs and exploring those neon-lit streets.

Coming from Paradox Interactive - it of X-COM fame - you know you're getting a must-have PC release.

BattleTech Mech the most of this tactical romp

Coming from Paradox Interactive - the same studio that transformed the tactical strategy genre with the X-COM series - BattleTech takes plenty of inspiration from that seminal squad-based series while introducing a few neat features of its own. While controlling a group of mech and pilots, you'll encounter a series of turn-based battles in a campaign that's part scripted and part procedural generation.

The result is a mixture of tactical combat and resource management as you reinforce your mechs with the parts dropped by enemy units and your own fallen allies. It makes for a deep and rewarding time sink, finished off with the kind of polish we've come to expect from Paradox on PC.

Battle for Azeroth harks back to the battle-focused days of Warcrafts roots on PC.

World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth The classic MMO gets a much-needed breath of fresh air

World of Warcraft has been around for 14 years, and Battle for Azeroth marks the seventh major expansion in that long history. As the MMO that put the genre - and the successful formula - on the map, WoW has remained a constant in the PC gaming scene, but it's felt a little wayward as of late.

Thankfully, Battle of Azeroth gets back to the war-making roots of the Warcraft franchise, making for some of the best questlines and more elaborate locations we've seen in WoW lore. Its new approach to loot certainly needs some work, but everything else is a move in the right direction for this old MMO dog.

Forza Horizon 4 A sublime open-world racer

The latest addition to Forza's long-running spin-off series more than lives up to the quality of the first three games, while enhancing it in all the right ways. The new United Kingdom location makes for a brilliant setting for the new dynamic seasons that actively shape the conditions of every race.

With over 400 vehicles to unlock and customise and a constant stream of races, activities and events to keep you hooked at every moment, Forza Horizon 4 cements itself as Xbox One's best arcade racer. And if you have access to an Xbox One X and a 4K-ready TV, you're in for a visual treat...

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 A co-op shooter with guts (and lots of them)

Warhammer: Vermintide - End Times proved to be something of a sleeper hit in 2015, taking the ubiquitous nature of the Warhammer licence and turning it into a visceral melee/shooter experience with a big focus on teamwork and bloody combat.

Its sequel builds on that same template, increasing the number of characters to choose from, adding in a greater level of customisation and adding far more agency to each gory battle. Its sandbox levels are also bigger than ever, proving plenty of space and elevation to appeal to ranged, magic and melee-focused players.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Battle royale with cheese

No PC games list in 2019 would be complete without a title that sits firmly in the zeitgeist. And what’s more zeitgeisty than THE battle royale title that put the subgenre on the map. The modern iteration may have a few of the infamous glitches that made it so popular with YouTubers and Twitch streamers, but with a vast number of improvements and lots of additional content (including more maps), PUBG remains as popular as ever. While not quite as polished as Fortnite, PUBG is still a brilliant introduction to all things battle royale (just watch out for the occasional hacker).

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire An RPG of distinction

Obsidian has become one of /the/ most prestigious RPG developers in recent years - even managing to turn a licence like South Park into an accessible (and surprisingly deep) turn-based affair with 2014’s The Stick of Truth - so it shouldn’t come as much surprise to learn the studio has created one of the most accomplished additions to the genre in years. Taking the classic D&D template of the original PoE, Deadfire features even deeper role-playing action, more intricate combat systems, a rich and rewarding storyline and enough content to keep you playing throughout the year.

Total War: Warhammer II Make war, not love

Creative Assembly has carved an impressive niche for itself in the tactical and strategy RPG market, with the Total War brand having proved itself as one of the best in the business. The latest instalment in the series - and the sequel to the real-time brilliance of 2016’s Total War: Warhammer - the imaginatively named Total War: Warhammer II offers two addictive experiences in one. First, there’s an open-world full of turn-based campaign missions, and then within there are the moreish real-time battles that see you clashing together a variety of races from the Warhammer canon in truly spectacular fashion.

What Remains of Edith Finch Heartbreaking yet beautiful

There’s a reason Giant Sparrow’s wonderful ‘walking simulator’ has won so many awards as of late. It’s an landmark in video game storytelling, using simple gameplay mechanics and a variety of visual styles to slowly unravel a plot that isn’t afraid to tackle some truly heartbreaking and taboo themes. We don’t want to risk ruining how could the story really is, but we’ll say this is a game to enjoy in long stretches as you follow the linear path it unfolds before you. Coming from the same studio that brought you the affecting odyssey that was The Unfinished Swan, WRoEF will no doubt stay with you for many years to come.

Into the Breach A grid-based tactical joy

Some of the most popular games on PC right now are coming smaller developers, and that includes the small yet mighty world of Into the Breach. It’s a turn-based affair where you control a set of mechs fighting a giant alien race known as the Vek. The combat mechanics don’t just require you to tactically destroy your foes, but protect civilian buildings on the grid, as they boost your mech making them as important as the act of war itself. Each grid is procedurally generated so you’ll get endless layouts each time you move to a new level, offering tons of replay value for less than £15/$15.

Laser League Laser-focused multiplayer fun

What is it with games with the word ‘league’ in their title taking the industry by storm? First there was League of Legends, then there was Rocket League and know there’s Laser League. Coming from the team that brought you the OliOli series, LL takes the neon-tinted look of TRON and combines it with an intense multiplayer setup where you’ll need to control coloured walls of lasers while dodging those controlled by the opposing team. With multiple classes, 150 characters, tons of maps and all the power-ups you could possibly need to turn the tide of battle.

Conan Exiles An open world with a barbarian twist

Tired of playing Minecraft? Looking something a little more mature that still maintains that moreish need to build things in a vast open-world? We’ve got just the thing. In a world inspired by the adventures of muscled-up hero Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles combines survival mechanics, a bestiary of monsters, and all the resources you need to build everything from mud huts to fully-fledged cities. You’ll need to hunt and eat to survive, keep cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Even the elements will conspire to kill you, so there’s danger at every turn as you head out to find resources and become a legend to rival that of Conan himself.

Frostpunk A heart-wrenching mix of strategy and survival

From the makers of This War of Mine, comes a new experience that tasks you with managing a community at the mercy of a deadly ice age. Steam power has just been discovered, offering a means of survival, so you’ll need to manage resources, maintain structures and man parties into the outside world to gather resources and unravel the mystery of the coldest of snaps. From making and maintaining laws to preserving the most vital of resources (heat), you’ll have to make some painful and downright crushing decisions to save your people.

Quake Champions Frag to your heart's content

Sometimes you don’t want a balanced, objective-based shooter such as Overwatch, or a precise team-focused FPS a la Rainbow Six: Siege. Sometimes you just want grab a shotgun, move at a constant sprint, leap onto a jump pad and turn your opponents into bloody chunks. Quake Champions may be a modern title (and one still in Early Access), but it’s heart and soul are very much in the era of Quake III Arena and Unreal Tournament. Each Champion comes with his or her own unique skills, while the inclusion of all your favourite modes means you can rocket jump your way to eternal glory online.

FAR: Lone Sails Mad Max meets FTL

Finally, a post-apocalypse without a zombie in sight. In FAR: Lone Sails, you’ll roam and explore a dried-out ocean that was once home to a thriving civilisation. With your trusty, sail-driven ship, you’ll need to overcome obstacles, maintain your ship and follow a trail of clues to unravel the mystery of the cataclysm that ravaged the world around you. It’s one of the most engaging and enjoyable genre mashups we’ve played in quite some and it’ll have you riding the wind to the very end. A slow burn at times, but one that never feels slow.