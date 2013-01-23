Best Google Nexus 4 cases and covers to buy 2013

By T3 Online
Sena Magia Wallet
This wallet style case will help keep your Nexus 4 looking new, while showing off your fashionable side. It could even replace your wallet as it has slots for your cards inside.
Price: £35 | Sena
Ballistic Shell
With the same name as a defensive missile, it is no surprise the Ballistic Shell offers plenty of protection. Toting three layers of shielding and awesome sounding Ballistic Corners, this shell will be sure to keep your phone pristine.
Price: £27 | Ballistic Case
BoxWave Classic Book case
Styled to mimic a leather bound novel, this case adds a touch of class to your Nexus 4. Now everyone will think you're catching up with Pride and Prejudice, when in fact you're just Tweeting a funny video.
Price: £12 | BoxWave
Casetagram case
If you're a fan of Instagramming sepia toned snaps every time you order a Starbucks then this personalised case is perfect protection for your Nexus 4. Choose your style, import your pics and that coffee will be forever with you.
Price: £26 | Casetagram
YourPoetic Atmosphere
If you prefer seeing more of your device than its case, yet still want top notch protection, then this clear backed Atmosphere case could be top pick. Made from durable material it is sure to keep your Nexus scratch free.
Price: £16 | YourPoetic
ArmourDillo Hybrid
The polycarbonate exoskeleton guards your phone from everyday damage and is extra tactile thanks to a textured surface. When you're not carrying your phone, you can prop it up on the portable flip-out stand on the back of the case and use your phone at a more comfortable viewing angle.
Price: £12.95 | Link: Mobile Fun
BodyGuardz Carbon Fiber Armor Skin
Covering the entire Nexus 4 with a lightweight, scratch-proof carbon film the handset should be well protected from loose change and keys in your pocket and at 1mm thick will not add extra bulk to LG's flagship phone..
Price: £19.99 | Link: BodyGuardz
Google Nexus 4 Bumper
Simple but effective, this bumper case leaves room for a separate screen protector whilst making the edges of the phone nicer to hold. Handily, it also provides in-built volume controls, as well as allowing full access to all the other ports and buttons.
Price: £15.99 | Link: Google Play
Seidio ACTIVE
Two interlocking, shock-absorbing layers provide impact protection as well as a grippy, rubberized coating. Unlike many impact-proof cases, this doesn't add a great deal of bulk or weight to your phone, and it still comes with a kickstand at the back to give web browse hands-free.
Price: £24.95 | Link: Seidio
Stardust Silicone
If you're after something simple and eye-catching, this scarlet silicone, snap-on case won't block any of your ports, adds enough protection without making your phone brick-like.
Price: £12.99 | Link: Mobile Fun