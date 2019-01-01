The best mattress for toddlers 2019: for cot beds and singles

It’s tough enough choosing a mattress for yourself, an adult with near-infinite patience for lying on beds in the middle of a shop and trying to discern the difference, but finding the best mattress for toddlers? Save yourself the hassle, and the tantrums, and take a look at our most highly-rated and recommended toddler mattresses instead.

It’s all the more important when shopping for growing spines and easily-overheated tiny bods to consider the material a mattress is made from, and even within our list of five there’s a surprising variety to choose from.

Our first choice is the SilentNight Healthy Growth Miracoil Mattress, which has edge-to-edge pocket springs for superior support, and as it’s also hypoallergenic, anti dust-mite and comfortable for smalls of all sizes, it’s a worthy pick whatever you’re after. However there’s also foam, felt, mini springs, wool and even coconut fibres.

Confused? No need, keep reading below for the benefits of each and the other standout traits of our top five mattresses for toddlers.

1. Silentnight Healthy Growth Miracoil Mattress Help them grow up big and strong with this supportive, no-sneeze mattress Specifications Best for: Growing toddlers Type: Spring Waterproofing: No Size: L190 x W90cm Reasons to buy + Edge-to-edge spring support + Allergy UK-approved Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For many parents, it was the “healthy growth” bit of this mattress’ name that made it their top choice, and it certainly walks the walk on that front. The Miracoil spring system is designed to properly align the spine of your growing toddler, and the edge-to-edge support ensures it works even when they’re doing that awkward-looking starfish pose.

The polyester filling is hypoallergenic and dust mite-free, and the Purotex cover comes with the stamp of approval from Allergy UK, so it’s good news all round for allergy sufferers. Plus, reviewers say this mattress has proved the perfect step up for toddlers moving from cots into big-kid beds, offering a comforting and comfortable night’s sleep, and masses of longevity. Great all round.

2. Hevea Disney Winnie The Pooh Toddler Bed Mattress Position-correcting, easy to clean, and super cute Specifications Best for: Durable and resilient Type: Foam Waterproofing: No Size: L140 x W70cm Reasons to buy + Machine washable cotton cover + Resilient anti-allergy foam Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This toddler mattress is unique on our list for its foam core, and highly elastic and hypoallergenic foam it is at that. Hevea say the inclusion of foam means this mattress is strong and resilient, as well as being comfortable and gently guiding correct positioning in all sleeping positions, so this might be a good buy for a child who manages to twist themselves into all sorts of shapes as they snooze.

The 100% cotton cover is quilted for comfort, and is completely removable for machine washing up to 60 degrees, but we’re not even going to pretend that it’s not all about that cute Winnie the Pooh pattern.

3. John Lewis Spring Cotbed Mattress For very little ones, this mattress’ waterproof inner works wonders Specifications Best for: Waterproofing Type: Coil spring Waterproofing: Yes Size: W70 x L140cm Reasons to buy + Double covers with waterproof inner + 3D fabric allows air circulation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Intended for young ‘uns who haven’t graduated to the toddler bed or full single yet, this cotbed mattress should prove very comfortable indeed. Over supportive springs, there’s a felt layer, then dent-resistant orthopaedic foam for a sleeping surface that’s both comfortable and resilient, but arguably the best bit is the twin covers.

If there are any accidents in the night, the outer layer can be quickly stripped and washed at 60, while the waterproof inner cover is suitable for sleeping on directly and lets them nod straight back off (alright for some).

Add to that the 3D fabric for breathability, air circulation and redirecting of any errant liquids, and you have a practical waterproof cot mattress that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

4. The Little Green Sheep Natural Twist Cot Mattress This natural material cot mattress grows with your child – simply flip for added longevity Specifications Best for: Longevity Type: Dual-sided, natural materials Waterproofing: No Size: W60 x L120cm Reasons to buy + Made from naturally derived materials + Suitable for babies and toddlers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re a bit iffy about having your littlest one in such close proximity with synthetic materials, this natural mattress should soothe your troubled mind.

It’s made from a comfy combination of breathable cotton, natural latex from the Hevea tree, organic sheep’s wool and coconut fibres, all naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant.

Suitable for babies and toddlers, the cot mattress has a clever double-sided design that parents say is firm, bouncy and supportive without being too hard, with a tangible difference between the two and clear guidance on which side to use from which age.

5. Silentnight Safe Nights Memory Wool Toddler Mattress With mini springs and bouncy fibres, this is one safe and supportive mattress Specifications Best for: Durability Type: Memory wool Waterproofing: No Size: W70 x L140cm Reasons to buy + Regulates body temperature + Anti-allergy, no-chemical materials Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sure, you’ve heard about memory foam, but what about memory wool? Unlike its foamy cousin, which can sometimes be a bit sticky and cause its charges to overheat during the night, memory wool claims to naturally regulate body temperature for a soothing, uninterrupted sleep, and is combined in this toddler mattress with mini pocket springs for properly-sized support.

For its combination of breathable, anti-allergy materials and no harsh chemical treatments, it’s won a whole host of safety awards, and comes highly rated by parents for peace of mind.