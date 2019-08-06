Best festival tents 2019: hassle-free summer festival camping starts here

If you're heading to a festival this month and are planning to camp over, stay sheltered from whatever mother nature throws at you, whether that's rain and wind or intense sun, with our pick of the best festival tents for a range of budgets.

Regardless of what hobby or genre of music you're into, chances are there'll be a festival celebrating it. In fact, there are so many festivals taking place around the world now that you're spoiled for choice, especially when it comes to music and wellbeing festivals.

Some of them may only be one-day events, but for multi-day festivals where you'll be camping over for the weekend or a few days, a quality festival tent is a must to protect you (and your belongings) from the elements as you relax and sleep.

Festival tents don't have to cost a fortune like the more robust camping tents often can, but they do need to be reusable and not the kind of super-flimsy tents you leave behind on the site after use. Not only is that bad for the environment, those types of tents are a recipe for a miserable sleeping experience.

Yes, we know you'd rather not spend a fortune on a festival tent – and instead keep your money for a camping mat, food, beer, body paint... – but as you'll soon discover below, there are some great options to be had and some of them come well under £100. If you want an even easier time of it, check out pop up tents too.

Spending extra on a more robust, weatherproof festival tent will see you right for many events to come. Pick the right one and you'll also be covered for any non-festival camping trips you may end up planning, if you get a taste for holidaying in the wilds.

So what do the best festival camping tents look like, what kind of features do they have, and how much should you be spending on one? Well, it depends on what types of festivals you go to, how many of you will be sleeping in the tent, and a few other considerations you’ll need to make. We'll take a closer look at those below...

What makes a good festival camping tent?

Blackout fabric, blackout fabric, blackout fabric. Did we mention blackout fabric? Nothing sucks more than being woken up at 5am by blazing sunshine... When you're still drunk from the night before.

Many of the new breed of festival tents offer blackout material, which is an excellent scheme if you plan to be awake well into the small hours – and even if you don’t plan to! Sunrise in a tent is not only very early (pre 5am), but also surprisingly bright and hot, so blocking that out is a vital part of getting sleep. Good sleep will help you deal better with any hangovers and keep you feeling energised for the rest of the festival.

Finally, a festival tent needs to be waterproof enough to deal with rain, which can appear in full monsoon style during festival season. This also means a good groundsheet is important, as well as good ventilation to stop your belongings smelling like a wet dog.

While we're on the subject of cruddy weather, never trust the weatherman—torrential rain and freak storms love partying at festivals as much as you do.

Choosing the best festival tent for you

Before we run you through our top picks, there are some other things you need to keep in mind. Space is perhaps the most important thing to consider when choosing the best festival tent for your needs, but balanced with the fact that you’ll have to carry your tent – even if only from the carpark – and also put it up relatively easily.

Festival campsites are always tight on pitch space anyway, especially in those areas containing the best spots. Some festivals also specify a maximum tent size, so make sure you check this on your chosen festival’s website before you buy a tent so that you know what size you’re looking for.

A generous porch space or awning provides a chill out space, and more robust versions keep the party going even if the rain or intense sun comes. Why sun? Well, the festival you're heading to could fall on a sweltering hot weekend. A porch area helps you stay cool – and still be on speaking terms with your festival squad come the end.

Due to the explosion in the number of festivals around the world, festival tents are now as easy to buy as toilet paper. The bad news is that it's hard to tell which are the good ones and which are the duds. To save you research time – time that could be spent looking into more pressing matters, like how to buy body glitter or LED wellies – we've come up with this star-studded list of the best festival tents for summer…

The best festival camping tents to buy now

1. Coleman Blackout 3 Festival Dome Tent The best festival tent for couples who love to lie-in Specifications Type: Semi-geodesic Sleeps: 3 Weight: 5.1kg Fabric: Polyester, PU coated Reasons to buy + Sun-blocking Blackout interior + Weatherproof + Easy to pitch + Three-season use Check Amazon

The Coleman Blackout Festival 3 festival tent is a lot of tent for the money, delivering plenty of space and innovation for not much cash. Ok so the spec isn’t as stellar as some of the more expensive tents featured below, but for festival camping this is well worth a look.

Coleman's 3-person geodesic-style tent is a great mid-point between feeling constrained in a smaller space, and the enormousness of full-fledged family tents. One of the best parts is that the Blackout Festival 3 includes Coleman’s ingenious Blackout fabric tech.

This cuts light by up to 99 per cent so that you get less of the 5am summer wake-up. It also traps heat in the day, resulting in a cooler daytime interior (5 degrees) and a 1 degree warmer night.

The 10-minute pitch time might not be as speedy as the Decathlon tent below, but with this one you get a lot of features including a roomy porch top off a robust offering. It’s a cute and cosy little tent for couples who want a touch of extra space to chill in-between band sets and to get dressed without feeling cramped.

2. Decathlon Quechua 2 Seconds XL Tent What’s the best festival instant tent? You just found it Specifications Type: Semi-geodesic Sleeps: 2 Weight: 4.3kg Fabric: Polyester, PU coated Reasons to buy + Super-fast to put up + Sun-blocking Blackout material Check Walmart

In many ways, this is the ultimate festival tent due to its lightning fast pitch time of two seconds, making it a tent for anyone who wants to rock up late and still grab a great pitch on the festival campsite. It’ll even pitch without pegs if you’re really in a rush, although we wouldn’t recommend you do that otherwise your tent may blow away in a light breeze.

The downside of this kind of instant wizardry is that it can take a bit of practice to reverse the process, especially with a hangover. And in high winds the tent shape can be a bit unstable. To be fair to Decathlon, though, when properly guyed out the Quechua 2 Seconds XL can stand a Force 6 gale, which is a pretty solid claim.

There are a lot of extra positives here too, with Fresh & Black fabric blocking the worst of the rising sun’s rays (99 per cent dark even in full daylight), as well as night-time revelry. With this type of tech on your side, hopefully you’ll be able to get an extra few hours of quality snoozing…

3. Regatta Malawi Pop Up Tent A no-frills festival tent that leaves plenty of cash for beer Specifications Type: pop up Sleeps: 2 Weight: 2.5kg Fabric: Hydrafort 190T Reasons to buy + Insanely fast pitch time + Snug and cosy inside $44.06 View at Amazon

If you’re not fussed about luxury and just need somewhere to lay your head after a long day of partying, then this cheap festival tent will do just the trick.

With pretty much zero pitching time, Regatta's Malawi Pop-up Tent comes straight out of the bag and simply needs pegging... Leaving you and your loved one to enjoy all the sights and sounds of the festival.

Another compact and lightweight choice for our best festival tents round-up, Regatta's offering sports mesh ventilation points to aid breathability. A sewn in groundsheet will keep you and your belongings cool and dry.

4. Vango Skye 300 This smart festival tent is a dream for organised campers Specifications Type: Tunnel Sleeps: 3 Weight: 5.65kg Fabric: Polyester, PVC Reasons to buy + Sewn-in groundsheet + Covered porch area + Fully weatherproof + Lights Out inner $141.42 View at Amazon

The Vango Skye 3-man tent is a bit of a little gem for the intensive festivaller travelling by car, giving you all the key festival camping points (full height, blackout bedroom area, a porch) wrapped into a relatively robust weatherproof package. Not only that, but it’s keenly priced too.

The side entry might look a bit cumbersome, but it actually provides maximum space inside the windowed porch area, so pitching a few camping chairs inside is totally do-able if the weather turns dire on you.

There is less space to play with than you’d find in the Coleman Pinto, but there’s enough here to still be friends with your tent mates after a long weekend partying.

A 15-minute pitch time is decent enough, and colour-coded poles and an all-in-one pitch reduce the stress involved at the beginning and end of the festival weekend. Proper groundsheet and taped seams (as you’d expect from Vango) means the rain and any collecting ground water stays on the outside.

If you’re the type of festival camper who likes everything to be neatly its place, you’ll love the lantern, washbag and fairy lights hanging points, plus the handy built-in pockets to keep your phones and other small items from being trampled and out of sight.

5. Coleman Instant Dome Tent The best festival camping tent for fast pitching Specifications Type: Dome Sleeps: 5 Weight: 5.95kg Fabric: Polyester Reasons to buy + Fuss-free pop-up design + Pre-attached frame + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Fabric feels thin in places $121.29 View at Sears

Although this is billed as a five man tent, we'd recommend it for sleeping four people comfortably. That way you maintain a little space between you, which is handy when you're all trying to get dressed around each other for another day at the festival.

The Coleman Instant Dome Tent is water-resistant and will hold up fine in drizzle and light showers. We'd recommend beefing it up with a fly sheet to make it properly waterproof, though.

The biggest selling point about this pop-up festival camping tent is that the frame is pre-attached, so you can pitch it super quickly... And get on with the more important business of firing up your portable Bluetooth speaker or cracking open the drinks cooler.

6. Snugpak Journey Trio This hard-wearing tent will serve you through multiple festivals Specifications Type: Semi-geodesic Sleeps: 3 Weight: 4kg Fabric: Polyester Reasons to buy + Quick to put up + Lightweight yet robust + Fully waterproof $249.95 View at Amazon

The Journey Trio is an ideal solution to the disposable tent culture. A robust and roomy 3-man tent that’ll keep you warm, dry and happy on any campsite, this will last for years. Best of all, this proper tent design will stand up long after the cheap ones have been flattened in high winds, and it’ll shrug off a monsoon - so standard Glastonbury festival conditions, essentially.

A solid hydrostatic head of 4000mm rating and a bathtub style groundsheet means that water should stay firmly on the outside, while an included footprint to minimise groundsheet damage will also be very handy on a festival site. However, there’s no blackout here, so remember the eye-mask!

A pair of adjustable vents will help to keep you cool as the sun rises (vital for the best lie-in possible), and a roomy porch area has plenty of room for wellies and paraphernalia aplenty. All this in a hiking-weight tent means this could be the only tent you need for all occasions...

7. ProAction 4 Man Dome Tent The best festival tent if you're on a super-tight budget Specifications Type: Dome Sleeps: 4 Weight: 3.8kg Fabric: Polyester Reasons to buy + Mega cheap price + Taped seams for better water-resistance Check Amazon

Ok, so this ain't a looker, it doesn't have blackout tech, and it certainly isn't inflatable. But for those of you who want a standard festival camping tent, and you don't care if it gets wrecked during the course of the weekend, this does the job just fine.

The lightweight ProAction 4 Man Dome Tent sports a porch area for storing muddy wellies, plus a built-in mosquito net for keeping bugs and beasties out. The dark flysheet will cover a multitude of festival floor sins, too.

That black and red colour scheme should also help you pick it out from a sea of green tents, no matter how many gins you've had on the way back. Although in the pitch dark of night, that could be a different matter altogether. Perhaps stick a high-vis flag on the top of it, yeah?

8. Vango Santo AirBeam Enjoy a home-from-home vibe with this camping royalty favourite Specifications Type: Dome Sleeps: 5 Weight: 5.95kg Fabric: Polyester Reasons to buy + Lights Out fabric blocks harsh sunlight + Sturdy and fast inflatable design + Fully waterproof and breathable Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to other festival tents Check Walmart

If outdoor gear had a royal family, Vango would surely be part of it. Renowned for its sublime camping tents, super-snug sleeping bags and ultra plush outdoor furniture, Vango gear rarely disappoints.

Waterproof and highly breathable, you won't get any build-up of nasty festival pongs inside this inflatable tent. Nor will the sun be able to bust in on you at 4am, as Vango has outfitted the tent with a Lights Out blackout inner. Yes sunlight will filter through, but in a beautifully dappled, gentle way.

There's plenty of room for you to stand up fully in the full-height living room, and you'll have your pick of two king-size bedrooms to snooze in. Or, if you want more of a communal camping vibe, knock both bedrooms into one.

Best of all, the three-beam structure means you can unpack and pitch the tent in minutes. In short, if you want a home-from-home vibe for your next festival camping experience, step this way.

9. Coleman Pinto Mountain 5 Plus XL The best festival tent for big groups of friends Specifications Type: Tunnel Sleeps: 5 Weight: 23.5kg Fabric: Polyester, PU coated Reasons to buy + Buckets of space for longer festivals + Blackout bedrooms + Separate living area + Enclosed porch Check Walmart

Compared to the rest of the models in our best festival tents round-up, the Pinto Mountain 5 Plus XL is massive and is therefore suited to car camping. But at a festival this is actually a very helpful thing. It’s full-height, so you won’t need to stoop or bend to get into it, and it’s big enough to sleep five people in comfort.

That comfort is also enhanced by BlackOut bedrooms that block out 99.9 per cent of light and keep temperatures 5⁰C cooler in the day and 1⁰C warmer at night.

There’s an extended enclosed porch for partying and chilling when the weather closes in, and also a rather neat drop down section that gives a totally flat entrance. That’s pretty ideal for not tripping over when you’re feeling slightly merry after all that festival cider.

Elsewhere on the spec sheet you’ll find taped seams as standard, and additional rain skirts to keep the floods out.

10. Boutique Bell Tent The best festival tent for glamping and luxe partying Specifications Type: Bell Sleeps: 6 Weight: 29kg Fabric: Polycotton canvas Reasons to buy + Zipped-in ground sheet + Tons of room to sleep and party Reasons to avoid - Cream fabric shows up everything - Its expensive compared to other festival tents Check Walmart

Many festivals now offer glamping experiences, so don't worry about getting laughed out of the field if you pitch up with this. That said, we're not sure we'd be brave enough to pitch a bell tent at a metal festival, so perhaps pick your venue wisely.

Although pricey and tricker to erect (guy ropes are included), this gorgeous luxury camping shelter features in our best festival tents round-up because of the ample space it provides. And, yes, because of its glamorous good looks.

If you're turning your festival visit into a longer holiday, you could outfit this bell tent with glamping luxuries such as rugs, pillows and an inflatable mattress.

A zipped-in groundsheet protects you from dewy grass, and the sides of the tent can be rolled up to let a fresh breeze in. Be warned, though, some idiots will probably mistake your open-sided bell tent for a trendy pop-up bar. Well, we guess that's one way to make back the cost of your festival ticket...