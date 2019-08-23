Best DJI drones 2019: make your aerial photography look better than ever

DJI drones are as synonymous with aerial photography as GoPro is with action cameras. Or Levi’s with jeans. Or Brompton with folding bicycles. Well, you get the picture. DJI is prolific with its drone output, making camera drones for seemingly every scenario imaginable.

So if you’re wondering which is the best DJI drone out of all the ones currently available, we’ve narrowed it down to the six featured below. These include high-end DJI camera drones for pro aerial photography and film-making, and easy-to-fly quadcopters suitable for beginner and improver pilots.

What makes DJI drones unique is their advanced level of usability. Each new model and software release brings incredibly advanced flight and safety features, keeping DJI's camera drones far ahead of the competition.

From the smallest consumer DJI drone through to the large scale professional models, each offers similar flight characteristics. This means that any beginners among you can start with the DJI Spark drone and, before too long, you'll be able to fly the DJI Inspire 2 or even develop your own bespoke drone solution.

But drones aren't the only product line from DJI. The most recent release, in fact, is an action camera: the aptly named DJI Osmo Action, to be precise. We loved it so much we gave it a 5-star review, declaring it a worthy opponent for the mighty GoPro Hero 7 Black.

In addition to camera drones and an action camera, DJI also has the Osmo Pocket camera, and the Osmo+, Osmo Mobile and Osmo Mobile 2 handheld gimbals.

Unsure which drone suits your needs? Let's take a look at the six best DJI drones now…

The best DJI drones to buy now





1. DJI Mavic Air The best DJI drone overall Specifications Battery life: 21 mins Wi-Fi range: 80 metres Transmitter range: 2.48 miles Max camera resolution: 4K/12MP Reasons to buy + Super-easy to fly + Decent flight time + Ideal for travel use $225 View at eBay

The smallest and lightest of the Mavic range, the DJI Mavic Air is designed to be taken anywhere. Foldable and ultra-portable, this quadcopter is small enough to fit inside a backpack no problem. If you have large and deep pockets on your coat, it’ll sit in one of those too.

The Mavic Air’s small size, lightweight design and camera are ideal for general use or when out filming your various adventures. It benefits from just over 20 minutes of flight time and can capture 4K video at 100mb/s and 12MP stills.

If space and weight are tight, the Mavic Air is definitely the best DJI drone for you. Take it on your holidays and enjoy recording stunning panoramic images and 4K video to show your friends and family once you’re back home.

2. DJI Mavic 2 Pro The best DJI drone for pro aerial photographers Specifications Battery life: 31 mins Transmitter range: 5 miles Max camera resolution: 4K/20MP Reasons to buy + On board Hasselblad camera + Superb image quality + 20MP stills $167.67 View at DHgate WW 2 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Since its launch, this diminutive DJI drone has stolen the show. Fronted by a compact and mightily powerful 20 million pixel Hasselblad camera, the Mavic 2 Pro is one of the most desirable camera drones on the market.

Photography is at the heart of this DJI drone, coupling the high-resolution camera with unsurpassed image stabilisation. Together they enable you to capture stunning panoramas in a way that would otherwise be impossible from such a compact device.

That size and deftness in the air makes the Mavic 2 Pro ultra-portable; it’ll happily slot into your camera bag alongside the rest of your kit. This stunning DJI camera drone is an ideal solution for any photographer who wants to take jaw-dropping aerial images to share with the world.





3. DJI Mavic 2 Zoom This DJI drone creates the dolly zoom, making it a filmmakers dream Specifications Battery life: 31 mins Transmitter Range: 5 miles Max camera resolution: 4K/12MP Reasons to buy + Great flight time + Dolly zoom effect is epic $1,249 View at DJI 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Although it features the same drone as the Mavic Pro, the DJI Mavic Zoom differs due to the camera mounted beneath. A compact Zoom camera enables a changeable focal length from 24-48mm, which is a unique feature for a drone of this size.

The zoom lens lends itself to many different uses, too, but here with the advanced pre-programmed flight features, it enables you to easily capture stunning dolly zoom and other cinematic effects that would usually cost thousands of pounds to create.

The Mavic 2 Zoom is undoubtedly the best DJI drone for filmmakers, with set flight paths enabling easy scene settings. Throw in configurable flight speeds and ultra smooth image stabilisation, and no other drone really comes close for film.

4. DJI Spark The best DJI drone for beginner pilots and selfie-lovers Specifications Battery life: 16 mins WiFi Range: 100 metres Transmitter Range: 1.2 miles Max camera resolution: 1080p/12MP Reasons to buy + Backpack friendly + Cute selfie drone + Ace for beginners $344 View at Amazon

The Spark is the baby member of the DJI drone family, yet features many of the same flight characteristics of its larger, more expensive siblings. It has object avoidance, autonomous flight and, of course, a fully featured camera.

Full HD video and 12MP still capture is available, but the Spark is really all about having fun in the air. It all starts with the Quick Launch function: using DJI’s FaceAware tech, the Spark lifts off from your hand by recognising your face. There’s also gesture control for framing shots and video, which you can edit in the DJI Go 4 app.

From beginners to experts, the Spark is a great drone to own. It offers hours of fun for all experience levels, but at the same time is an ideal training aid for anyone wanting to take drone piloting a little more seriously.

5. DJI Inspire 2 Get creative with dual controls for next-level drone video capture Specifications Battery life: 27 mins Transmitter range: 4 miles Max camera resolution: 5.2K/24MP Reasons to buy + Ideal for drone film-making duos + Gives greater control over video $2,999 View at DJI 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Unmistakable as the drone that all others aspire to be, the DJI Inspire 2 is designed for professional use. It has a selection of cameras and accessories finely tuned to suit a variety of scenarios, from film-making to surveyance. And you can tailor equipment accordingly, too.

The speed and agility of the Inspire 2 truly are inspiring. There’s a wealth of top-level features too, including dual control: one for a pilot, one for a camera operator. That means one of you can focus on flying the drone, while the other focuses on capturing the best shots and footage.

6. DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 The best DJI drone for surveillance Specifications Battery life: 30 mins Transmitter range: 4 miles Max camera resolution: 5.2K/20MP Reasons to buy + Supports FPV + Stable flight $4.95 View at eBay 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The latest update to the drone that started it all, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0’s iconic design is easily recognised. Like it's predecessor, this DJI drone is equipped with a high resolution 20MP camera, but it also adds OcuSync HD transmission.

What’s that? OcuSync HD enables you to get a first-person view of the action. This is especially helpful if you need complete and accurate control over the camera's composition, or you are using the drone for surveillance.

If you need a drone with a little more weight and scale than the Mavic 2 Pro, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is the next step and will suit high-end enthusiasts and professionals alike.