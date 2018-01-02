The best bikes and bike gear 2018

Nothing beats buzzing around town on two wheels during the summer months.

Evening pub pints with pals are made even more appealing without the worry of sweaty public transport or the ferocious cost of cabs, while the daily commute can provide some much-needed post-winter fat removal when tackled on two wheels.

This year's crop of urban-friendly commuters, hip 'n' cool fixies and traffic-beating speed machines is probably the best ever, fusing neat design and reliable running gear with wallet-friendly price tags.

We've collated the best of this year's offerings, covering ultra-reliable crossovers, trendy single speed bikes and affordable racers for traffic smashing pace.

Interested in a single-speed but confused by talk of 'flop hubs'? Most of the single-speeds here can be converted between free-wheeling when you don't pedal, and a 'proper' fixie mode, whereby if you don't pedal, the bike immediately stops: practice somewhere safe when you switch modes, is our strong advice.

