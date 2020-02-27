Amazing Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal on EE: free phone, 75GB data, £41/month

Samsung has consistently been making some of the best Android phones – if not the best from a company not called "Google" – for many, many years now and the T3 award winning Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is a testament to that feat, offering everything you could ever possibly want from a smartphone. And right now, EE has a jaw dropping deal on it.

The deal in question, brought to our attention by Fonehouse.co.uk, is pretty astounding: you get a brand new 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 75GB data plus unlimited calls and texts for just £41 per month with no upfront cost. That's the deal. There's no strings or anything, it's just a fantastic deal.

The S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch display, making it objectively a pretty massive phone, and super powerful internals. When we reviewed the S10, we found it to be pretty much the perfect smartphone and the S10 Plus takes all of that and makes it bigger and better.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (512GB, Black) | EE contract | £41 per month | No upfront cost | 75GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | No upfront cost | Available now

The Galaxy S10 Plus is an absolute beast of a smartphone and with this amazing deal, you definitely don't want to miss out on getting a handset that'll last you years for just £41/month, no money upfront, and 75(!!) GB of data to play with.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a market-leading smartphone then look no further than this deal that's live on EE right now. Hurry, though, a deal this good definitely won't last long.