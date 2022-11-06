5 buys that will massively upgrade your World Cup 2022 setup

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the first ever winter World Cup just around the corner, many will be trading packed bars and fan zones for cosier spaces. Lots of people will be opting for a home setup, to save extra money on top.

Whether you're planning to double up your living space as a makeshift viewing station, or have a separate area ready to cordon off for all things football focused, a few key buys will help to take your experience to the next level.

I've separated this into five product categories: TVs, soundbars, air fryers, heaters, and drinks coolers. Each will up your game and improve an aspect of your World Cup viewing experience.

Best TV for the World Cup 2022

Let's kick off with the big one. Regardless of how much extra thought you're putting into your World Cup 2022 setup, you're going to need a TV. T3's guide to the best TVs is chock full of great options, so you really are spoilt for choice.

OLED is generally considered the better option when it comes to watching sports, thanks to higher levels of contrast and better motion tracking. OLED rarely comes cheap, but there are a few good deals to snag right now.

First, let's take a look at the LG G2. Ranking second in our best TV guide, the G2 is regarded as the best OLED TV you can buy. It comes in a wide range of sizes, and offers exceptionally high picture quality.

Next, there's the Samsung QN95B. This isn't an OLED TV, but Samsung's QLED panel was detailed and consistent enough for it to grab the top spot in our best TV guide. You'll be able to see every moment in exceptional detail, and its sleek, minimalist design will look great in your home.

Finally, the Samsung AU9000 offers something for more modest budgets. The fact that a TV that costs less than £500 made it onto our best TV guide says a lot about how much the AU9000 punches above its weight. What's more, there's a great deal on the TV right now, to make it even more affordable!

Best Soundbar for the World Cup 2022

The atmosphere and the commentary are one of the biggest parts of watching live football. In order to hear them in perfectly, a dedicated audio setup is the best course of action. T3's best soundbar guide features some of the best, with options for every budget.

The Samsung HW-Q990B is the best option overall. The sound quality is exceptional and the four speaker array provides an enthralling 3D effect. What's more, the HW-Q990B is packed with features and I/O, to ensure you can pair it with just about anything.

At a more attainable price point, the Yamaha SR-C20A provides a well-balanced sonic experience without unbalancing your wallet. Its compact design was another reason our reviewer gave it a five-star rating, and helped it to third place on our best soundbar guide.

Best Air Fryer for the World Cup 2022

Watching a World Cup match is incomplete without snacks. Re-create your favourite bar snacks with ease with an air fryer. These devices effectively take the innards of the best ovens, but put it in a miniature package. Our resident air fryer guru has been hard at work putting together a guide to the best air fryers you can buy.

First up, we have the Philips Airfryer XXL. It's the best option for an out-and-out air fryer and is ginormous, meaning you'll have enough room to feed everyone without needing different batches.

Next, we've got the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer. This popular model has two separate inserts, to allow you to cook multiple dishes at the same time. It's super convenient for putting on a spread, as you can have two things on the go at once.

Finally, the Instant Vortex Air Fryer offers another large single compartment option. This one is super easy to use, with many different options for one-touch cooking control.

Best Wine Cooler for the World Cup 2022

I know, I know, wine is hardly the tipple of choice for many World Cup fans. But the curved shelves found in the best wine coolers are still perfect for cans or bottles, and they generally have a much more sleek design than the traditional beer fridge.

Our top pick is the Russell Hobbs RH34WC1. It's a freestanding model, so it doesn't require a kitchen remodel to use, and the design is sleek and unassuming. What's more, with a capacity of 93-litres, it's almost big enough for your drowning-your-sorrows-after-your-team-crash-out-on-penalties-AGAIN supplies.

Best Heater for the World Cup 2022

As this is a winter World Cup, you may well need to keep warm – particularly if you're converting a space like a garage or spare room into a makeshift viewing area. Fortunately, T3 has you covered, with our guide to the best heaters.

First up we have the Stadler Form Anna Little Fan Heater. This 1,200W model is great for cosy spaces. It's designed to be used in one location – simply set it down and turn it on as you need to use it. It's super compact, so it wont take up too much space, either.

If you need something bigger, the Stadler Form Paul Adaptive Heat Fan is a great option. 2,000W of power is on offer, and it can adapt to maintain a particular temperature in your space. It's brilliantly quiet, and even functions as a fan too, meaning you can bring it out in four years when we're back to summer tournaments.