3 upgrades I want on the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch is nearing its first birthday, having been released at the tail end of last year alongside the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Recent rumours have suggested that an updated version is coming this autumn, though.

That's not unusually fast. Apple Watches are updated yearly, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks set to be replaced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, too, so it makes sense that Google has opted for a yearly release schedule.

It also offers a welcome opportunity to make the Pixel Watch a more appealing offering. While the first generation gave a decent account of itself, it's certainly not without fault. With that in mind, here are three things I'd love to see on the new model.

1. Thinner bezel

Ah the bezel. The Pixel Watch is a sumptuous looking thing, with gorgeous looking curves and a well-engineered colour palette. It's such a shame, then, that it's cursed with some very chunky bezels.

In fairness, Google have disguised them well. The black background merges seamlessly with the bezel, so it never looks quite as bad as it could.

But I'd still like to see something a bit more sleek introduced. It's 2023 after all.

2. Better battery life

We've heard rumours about the Pixel Watch 2 sporting a Snapdragon W5 series chip, like the one first seen in the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. That would be a significant step up from the Samsung Exynos 9110 found in the original.

Hopefully, the smaller architecture of that chip can help it to last a little longer between charges. Battery life on the original Pixel Watch was fine, lasting about a day. That's comparable to Apple and Samsung equivalents, but it's not great from a user perspective.

Even getting up to around three or four days would give it a significant edge over those brands.

3. Different sizes

Okay, this one isn't actually for me. Being blessed with relatively small wrists means the 41mm case of the Pixel Watch is just fine for me. But there are many users who would appreciate a larger dial.

That's especially true given the size of the bezels. Although the case is 41mm, those bezels take up a chunk of the screen real estate, leaving you with quite a small surface to work with.

A 46mm option would make sense, and bring the Pixel Watch more in-line with other smartwatches on the market.