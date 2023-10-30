3 Halloween movies you must see – one even has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score

While the festive fanatics among you may already be prepping the Michael Bublé CD and toying with tinsel, Christmas is far from the only thing to be getting excited about right now. And no – in a break from the norm right now – I'm not even talking about Black Friday, either.

No, before either of those get to us, it's Halloween. Love it or hate it, the pumpkin spiced holiday is synonymous with brown leaves, chill breeze – and giving yourself a good fright.

That usually comes in the form of movies, and while a range of top titles are sure to be spread around all of the best streaming services, it's NOW which has caught my eye. That's because – in among a strong roster of frightful films – the brand have three titles which have earned respectable scores on the popular film review site, Rotten Tomatoes.

That's a pretty good barometer for gauging a good film. The site fuses critical reviews with audience scores, for a fairer end result. So, without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the three titles worth your time this Halloween.

1. The Blair Witch Project

(Image credit: NOW)

Is there any graphics card more powerful than human imagination? I'd wager not, and the team behind The Blair Witch Project certainly try to put that to the test.

The mockumentary horror flick follows a group of plucky young film students, who are aiming to make a documentary about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer. The whole film is shot from the perspective of the students cameras, which is a really interesting touch, and makes for a unique film.

It's genuinely terrifying, too. Make sure you have a good supply of pillows nearby, as – if you're anything like me – you'll spend most of the film with one covering your eyes.

2. Scream

(Image credit: NOW)

If you're looking for a star-studded spookfest, look no further than Scream. This classic title features Friends star Courtney Cox and a young Drew Barrymore among a host of household names.

It's another unique take on the horror movie blueprint, too. There's a tongue-in-cheek approach to the film, with Director, Wes Craven, employing a meta storyline which pokes fun at the traditional slasher films.

For that reason, it just might serve as a lighter touch for those with less of a taste for horror films, too. Treat it as a comedy – good luck with that – and wait for it to all blow over...

3. Halloween

(Image credit: NOW)

Is this the most iconic Halloween film of all time? First hitting screens in 1978 – and terrifying audiences ever since – Halloween might just be the quintessential scary flick.

Featuring arguably the most iconic horror antagonist in history, the film follows the exploits of escaped murderer, Michael Myers. After busting out of prison, Myers makes a beeline for his hometown. And you probably don't need a qualification to work out what happens next.

It's widely considered as the movie which set the standard for modern horror. That likely contributes to its fantastic 96% Rotten Tomatoes score – a feat which is not easy to achieve. It's one of those films which everyone needs to see at least once – and what better excuse do you need than Halloween itself?