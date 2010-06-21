10 reasons to buy a Panasonic Lumix TZ8

What is the secret of its power?

Comfortably making our shortlist for the camera of the year at this year's T3 Gadget Awards, the Panasonic Lumix TZ8 packs in a wealth of features and punches well above its price range. Here are 10 reasons why one of the sharpest snappers around deserves a place in your pocket.



1/The quality

Put simply, the TZ8's photos are excellent. Perhaps not quite so consistent as Canon's S90, but still wonderfully sharp.



2/The lens

With a 12x optical zoom range of 30-300mm, the TZ8 is exceptionally versatile, performing well shooting landscapes or close-ups. It's an ideal compact for travelling.



3/The HD video

Shooting 720p videos at 30fps, the TZ8 makes a more than adequate camcorder. An HDMI port and the superb Dolby stereo mode found on the TZ7and TZ10 would have been cool, but we can live without them.



4/The ease

The four-way controller and light dusting of buttons make it a breeze.



5/The screen

The 3.7-inch LCD is bright, detailed and seldom blighted by reflections or fingerprints. A joy to use.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------

More on Panasonic cameras:

Panasonic Lumix TZ8 review

Panasonic Lumix FZ7 digital camera review

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FT2 tough digital camera outed

Video and hands-on: Panasonic Lumix DMX-GF1 review

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



6/The speed

Starting up and focusing quickly, we managed to capture around 18 13-meg images in a flash.



7/The iA

Intelligent Auto mode makes it simple for even the most inexperienced photographers to take great shots.



8/The anti-shake

Mega OIS helps to prevent blur so you can shoot at low light and maximum zoom without fear.



9/The manual controls

Finally, Panasonic's included manual control on the TZ range, with aperture and shutter adjustment.



10/The big brother

Panasonic's next camera up, the TZ10, adds built-in GPS and Dolby Digital sound to the TZ8's already lengthy list of features.



Price: £199, panasonic.co.uk/lumix





