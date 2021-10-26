Best Skullcandy headphones 2021: colourful wireless headphones for all budgets

Are you wondering which are the best Skullcandy headphones for you? You've come to the right place to find out. With options ranging from true wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, Skullcandy does it all and always has done. That's why they're still so popular after nearly two decades.

The American brand has made a huge mark in the audio world. Whether your budget is £20 or £200, Skullcandy is sure to have something that will appeal to you. If it's a low price that you care most about then take a look at T3’s guide to the best cheap headphones for more.

Most known for their grungy style and cool colours, Skullcandy headphones offer something a little bit different to the likes of JBL, Sony or Jabra. Because of that, they make great gifts and stocking fillers, or if you’re buying for yourself, they offer loads of designs to suit your own personal style.

It's unlikely that a pair of Skullcandy headphones will ever top the list of the best wireless earbuds nor are they likely to be named the very best noise cancelling headphones but that's not to say they aren't worth considering. They still have a lot to offer and you’re guaranteed something a little bit different to what you would get from the rest of the headphones crowd.

The best Skullcandy headphones you can buy today

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

1. Skullcandy Indy Evo Best Skullcandy headphones for most people Specifications Listening time per charge: 6 hours Listening time with case: 30 hours Reasons to buy + Plenty of battery life + Tile built-in + Secure fit Reasons to avoid - No active noise cancelling - Case doesn’t always stay shut

The Skullcandy Indy Evo are cheap and cheerful true wireless earbuds. These are the best Skullcandy headphones for most people because of their affordable price, comfortable design and decent sound quality.

The buds look similar to Apple AirPods and they come housed in a charging case that gives you up to 30 hours of battery life in total, so you’ll barely have to worry about charging them.

While the sound quality isn’t going to blow you away, it is good enough for casual day to day use because it's surprisingly rich and clear. To adjust the audio according to what type of content you’re listening to, there are three preset equaliser modes to choose from: music, movies or podcasts. There’s also an Ambient Mode which should help you keep some of the noise from the outside world out, although there's no ANC here.

Thanks to the wingtips, the Skullcandy Indy Evo will be good to use for workouts. And because they’re available in five different colours, the Skullcandy Indy Evo would make a great gift as well. Read more about them in the Skullcandy Indy Evo review.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

2. Skullcandy Dime Best cheap Skullcandy headphones Specifications Listening time per charge: 3.5 hours Listening time with case: 12 hours Reasons to buy + Light and compact + Comfortable to wear + Decent sound performance Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Cheap plastic design

You almost won’t believe how cheap the Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds are, they’re by far the cheapest headphones on this list.

Not only are they super affordable but they’re perfect for keeping with you at all times. They’re tiny and they come in a compact charging case that you can attach to your keys. Granted the small size does mean you only get about 3.5 hours of music from a single charge but the case provides you with a total of 12 hours of use which will be fine if you’re only going to use them here and there.

The sound actually exceeds expectations as well, despite the build quality feeling a little flimsy. They're not perfect but tehy're not bad either. In the Skullcandy Dime review, we were pleasantly surprised by these headphones!

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

3. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Best noise-cancelling Skullcandy headphones Specifications Listening time per charge: 22 hours Listening time with case: N/A Reasons to buy + Impressive noise-cancelling + Comfortable fit + Tile technology built-in Reasons to avoid - Completely plastic design - No app or manual EQ settings

It’s safe to say that the Skullcandy Hesh ANC are the best Skullcandy headphones for ANC because they manage to block out distracting noise almost completely, whether that’s traffic, chatter or even engine noise. You’ll be able to focus on your music without outside noises bothering you.

When you do need to hear what’s going on, you just press the ANC button twice to switch on the Ambient mode that lets in some noise, or turn off the ANC completely to let it all in.

You can’t expect top-tier sound quality here but you can expect energetic and bassy sound as well as a 22-hour battery life so you can listen for hours, and hours and hours. What’s more, is that these headphones feature Tile technology so if you lose them at home, you can just ‘ring’ them through the Tile app, you’ll be able to hear exactly where you left them. You can find out more in the Skullcandy Hesh ANC review.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

4. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Best Skullcandy headphones for battery life Specifications Listening time per charge: 40 hours Listening time with case: N/A Reasons to buy + Personalised sound + Comfortable + Tile technology built-in Reasons to avoid - Overpowering bass - Finnicky buttons FULLPRICEWIDGETTITLE Visit Site

You won’t have to remember to charge your headphones all the time if you go for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones. They boast a massive 40 hours of battery life!

If you do get caught short then luckily they feature rapid charging which will give you 4 hours of music from a quick 10-minute charge.

These chunky over-ear headphones focus a lot on the bass output, you’re guaranteed a party with these on. If it’s too overbearing then the dedicated bass slider on the outside of the ear cup lets you swiftly adjust it.

There are other ways to personalise the sound as well. From the Skullcandy app, you can create your own sound profiles. Using a quick test, the app will even create a profile based on your individual hearing, tailoring the sound to the left and right ear separately.

Take a look at the Skullcandy Crusher Evo review to read more about them.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

5. Skullcandy Grind Fuel Best Skullcandy headphones for smart features Specifications Listening time per charge: 9 hours Listening time with case: 40 hours Reasons to buy + Personalised sound + IP55 sweat-and water-resistant body + Wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Skullcandy App has to run in the background for the voice control to work

If you want to get the absolute most for your money, then the Skullcandy Grind Fuel true wireless earbuds have loads of handy smart features, as well as a whopping 40 hours of battery provided by the charging case.

So what can they do? Firstly, you don't need to touch anything to control them, not the buds or your phone. You can play or pause the music, adjust the volume, skip tracks, launch Spotify and answer calls all with a simple voice command. That's not all though, Skull-iQ also lets you share audio with a friend, activate your phone's voice assistant, customise your earbud controls and even trigger your phone camera to take a selfie.

What else do they have to offer? They have decent sound that can be personalised to match your ears and find My Buds with Tile which will make them a lot harder to lose.

How to choose the best Skullcandy headphones for you

You’ll first need to decide which type of headphones will be best for you: do you want wireless earbuds or would you be happier with over-ear headphones?

Then you need to think about what you plan to use them for, would you need them to stay secure during workouts or will you need noise-cancelling so you can immerse yourself in music on your commute?

Granted you might just be looking for an affordable price tag and the rest can come later. If that sounds like you then check out the best budget wireless earbuds for more options from other brands.

Battery life is almost certainly something to think about, if you’re planning to buy true wireless earbuds you’ll have to consider how much you’ll need from the earbuds themselves and from the included charging case, or if you’re looking for over-ears you’ll want to be sure that you won’t get caught short. Battery life in Skullcandy headphones ranges from 12 hours right up to 40 hours.

Another factor worth considering is the feature set, some people will only need the most basic features but you might also be keen to get more for your money. There are tonnes of different features across Skullcandy’s product ranges that are worth knowing about including manual EQ settings, voice control and some even have Tile technology built-in which will help you to keep track of them.