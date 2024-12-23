The Channel 4 streaming app tries something different – gives you a whole new way to watch

Quick Summary Channel 4 is introducing a new way to find content on its streaming app – curated content put together by... humans. The un-algorithmy algorithm will offer a selection of content collections with a very Channel 4 feel. They'll be a bit different to the algorithm-generated norm.

UK broadcaster Channel 4 is trying something new on its streaming service over the Christmas break – instead of simply offering the same-old algorithm-based recommendations as other apps, it's introduced the "un-algorithmy algorithm".

That means you can find a selection of curated collections rather than choices hoiked onto you by AI. Humans have created different categories of shows for you to enjoy.

Starting on 27 December, the Channel 4 app will host collections such as "Meltdowns", including The Snowman and Married at First Sight; A Load of Rubbish, including Rubbish Tip Britain: Dispatches and Scrapheap Challenge; and Pilot Episodes, including Top Guns: Inside the RAF and Royal Flying Doctors.

These will be shown alongside the usual, computer-assisted recommendations, but add an extra, fun way to find new shows to watch you might not have tried before. They'll all be available to stream on the platform.

"The un-algorithmy algorithm is unashamedly unhinged compared to all the usual streaming experiences," said Landy Slattery, the creative innovation director of Channel 4's in-house 4creative agency.

"We’ve created a new place for collections, unattached to our current curations and recommendations, where streamers can discover our content in all kinds of new, unbelievable, and unexpected ways."

Previously called All4, the Channel 4 app is available across a vast number of connected devices, including mobile, tablet, Smart TVs, games consoles, plus streaming boxes and dongles.

It's also the first of the major British streaming services to have released on Apple Vision Pro, with the award-winning show Taskmaster even getting its own virtual experience just for the headset.

Channel 4 is also the home of The Great British Bake Off in the UK.