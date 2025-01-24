The best show on TV right now is available to stream for free

Quick Summary The last episode of The Traitors season 3 airs tonight, Friday 24 January, but the entire series (and previous seasons) are available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch the The Traitors US for free on the platform.

Yes, Netflix has Squid Game 2, Apple TV+ has Severance season 2, and Amazon Prime Video has a new season of Fallout in production, and they are all superb series, but there's one show on TV right now that sits head and shoulders above. And it's available to stream for free.

The Traitors season 3 finishes later today on BBC with an exciting finale planned and we'll be hooked on the live broadcast. However, if you haven't managed to catch any episodes yet, all of it can be watched on BBC iPlayer at no cost whatsoever (apart from your licence fee, of course, but we're not getting into that debate right now).

The Traitors Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

You can also watch the first two seasons of The Traitors on the platform, if you've managed to miss them in the past (and avoided any major spoilers). And, if you really want to treat yourself, the Beeb's streaming service also has two seasons of The Traitors US to catch up on too, plus a third that's starting today.

Incidentally, those actually in the States can watch the US version plus The Traitors UK on Peacock, although that's only with a paid subscription.

Season 3 of The Traitors (the UK one) has been riveting from the start, and while I won't go into details to avoid spoilers, there some huge format changes and twists this year that have made it compelling viewing.

For those who've never watched the game show, it effectively pits 22-25 contestants in a battle of trust and mistrust. A few of them are chosen to be Traitors at the start of the game and they must keep their identifies hidden from the others – the Faithful – while also whittling them down through planned "murders".

The Faithful attempt to find one of the Traitors each night and banish them, although if they are wrong, they end up banishing each other.

At the end of the show, if any Traitors remain in the game they win the entire pot of prize money, But, if only Faithful players are left, they get to share it instead.

There are 12 episodes each season, lasting for approximately an hour apiece, and there are very few other reality series today as stylised and gripping.

Do yourself a favour and check it out. After all, it's free!