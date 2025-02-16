Prime Video's new mystery thriller will star a huge Oscar-winner
Kill Jackie sounds like oodles of fun
Sometimes when we get word of a new series from one of the biggest or best streaming services on the market, it comes in the form of a trailer for a show that's literally days away from arriving. Other times, though, the hype is built up from much further back.
The latter applies this time around for sure – Amazon has just announced that it's making a new series for Prime Video with a working title of Kill Jackie. The show will be based on a thriller novel – The Price You Pay by bestselling author Nick Harkaway under the pseudonym Aidan Truhen.
That's not the big part of the news, though, which is dedicated to the star actor who'll anchor the whole thing: Catherine Zeta-Jones. It's not every day that a streamer can announce an Oscar winner in a lead role, after all, and Zeta-Jones earned her Academy Award handily for Chicago over two decades ago.
She'll star as Jackie, a woman seeking to escape her past, and now two decades into a successful new life as an amoral fine art salesperson. Years as an international drug dealer aren't that easy to leave behind, though, and she's suddenly embroiled in a fight for her life when a society of assassins turns up looking for her blood.
They're "The Seven Demons", apparently, and she soon works out that she might well have to eliminate them before they take her out, which kicks off a highly-dangerous and quite violent-sounding cat-and-mouse game. That blurb sounds like a whole heap of fun, to be honest, and Zeta-Jones does indeed seem like a great pick to play this sort of character.
She's also not actually seen on-screen all that often any more, so it should be fascinating to see her step into a leading role again. We can probably trust Amazon to put enough budget behind the show to make it really look great, too.
Still, this is also a long way off. Filming is scheduled to start next month, in a range of international locations, which means that I can't see the show actually debuting until sometime in 2026 – and that's if everything goes perfectly. We know that it should be eight episodes in total when it does eventually hit Prime Video, though, for what that's worth at this stage.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
