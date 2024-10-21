Prime Video is going big with latest sci-fi spy show, as first trailer debuts

When it first debuted Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Amazon made a lot of noise about how it was investing in multiple series to expand its new spy universe. It's put its money where its mouth is since then, and Citadel: Diana is now streaming on Prime Video as the first expansion.

Following on from that Italian-language series, Amazon's now released a full trailer for its next Citadel sub-series - Honey Bunny, which takes the drama to India for the first time. The trailer makes it pretty clear that this might be a slightly more light-hearted take on international spy intrigue.

Citadel Honey Bunny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Diana arrived to pretty impressive results, admittedly, with an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but its tale of undercover work and agents out in the cold is a little more serious and po-faced. From the looks of things, Honey Bunny won't be taking the same approach.

It'll star Varun Dhawan as Honey, a struggling stuntman who needs help with a more serious job than he's used to. He recruits Bunny, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu - who looks like she might have a bit of a past when it comes to things like shooting henchmen and infiltrating guarded bases.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It looks like the overarching plot is going to centre around a surveillance network that could make privacy a thing of the past on a global scale, which is just the sort of scheme that the Citadel agency seems designed to thwart. Along the way, we'll clearly get plenty of big action set pieces.

These look like they include hand-to-hand combat, gunfights and some car chases, which is a pretty good checklist for any aspiring spy show. There's also a wise-cracking child actor on duty, which we might be a little less hyped for.

The show will arrive on 7 November for Prime subscribers, so it's less than a month away, but it'll be fascinating to see how the Citadel universe fares once it's out. Diana and Honey Bunny have been on the radar for a little while now, but Amazon's plans for the property once they're both streaming aren't as clear. There's been no sign of a second season of the main show as of yet.

Striving to be the best streaming service on the market sometimes means backing away from expensive bets, so we'll see whether Amazon sticks to its guns where Citadel is concerned.