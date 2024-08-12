Oscar-winning director's crowd-splitting movie comes to Amazon Prime next week

It's normally a pretty special moment when you see the surname "Coen" on the billing for a new movie – after all, the Coen brothers have worked together on some of the most celebrated pictures of the last few decades, such as No Country For Old Men.

Sometimes they do work on individual projects, though, and Ethan Coen's latest effort, Drive-Away Dolls, arrived earlier this year – but it's now in the pipeline for Amazon Prime Video, too. Indeed, if you like the look of the trailer below, you can stream it from late next week.

Drive-Away Dolls will start streaming on 22 August specifically, giving a much bigger audience the chance to catch it, and see how they feel about an interestingly mixed reception upon its theater release. It currently sits on a very mixed score on Rotten Tomatoes – it has a 63% score from critics, but a far more unimpressed 36% from audiences.

Of course, you'll be wondering what the movie is actually about. The movie stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as best friends Jamie and Marian, each looking for a major change in their lives and thinking that a getaway road trip might be the answer.

Things get complicated when they accidentally rent a car with some ill-gotten booty in its trunk, though, and from there, it's a pretty classic Coen-style caper.

The movie leans even more into comedy than some of the Coens' past work, though, which played a part in its more muted critical response, if you check out reviews. Still, that also means that it's a really light-hearted watch, one that has some genuinely hilarious moments.

Also, not that it's the be-all or end-all, but the movie's also just under 90 minutes long – that's a breeze, and a far cry from many modern choices that require you to set aside two or three hours of your time (if you're lucky). That makes it the perfect choice for a movie night that you'd rather not take up an entire evening.

So, on 22 August, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll have the chance to run the measure over a divisive movie from this year's release calendar – and to figure out for yourself whether you think it's a comedy classic or a misguided Coen misfire.