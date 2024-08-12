Oscar-winning director's crowd-splitting movie comes to Amazon Prime next week

It's normally a pretty special moment when you see the surname "Coen" on the billing for a new movie – after all, the Coen brothers have worked together on some of the most celebrated pictures of the last few decades, such as No Country For Old Men.
Sometimes they do work on individual projects, though, and Ethan Coen's latest effort, Drive-Away Dolls, arrived earlier this year – but it's now in the pipeline for Amazon Prime Video, too. Indeed, if you like the look of the trailer below, you can stream it from late next week.
Drive-Away Dolls will start streaming on 22 August specifically, giving a much bigger audience the chance to catch it, and see how they feel about an interestingly mixed reception upon its theater release. It currently sits on a very mixed score on Rotten Tomatoes – it has a 63% score from critics, but a far more unimpressed 36% from audiences.
Of course, you'll be wondering what the movie is actually about. The movie stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as best friends Jamie and Marian, each looking for a major change in their lives and thinking that a getaway road trip might be the answer.
Things get complicated when they accidentally rent a car with some ill-gotten booty in its trunk, though, and from there, it's a pretty classic Coen-style caper.
The movie leans even more into comedy than some of the Coens' past work, though, which played a part in its more muted critical response, if you check out reviews. Still, that also means that it's a really light-hearted watch, one that has some genuinely hilarious moments.
Also, not that it's the be-all or end-all, but the movie's also just under 90 minutes long – that's a breeze, and a far cry from many modern choices that require you to set aside two or three hours of your time (if you're lucky). That makes it the perfect choice for a movie night that you'd rather not take up an entire evening.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So, on 22 August, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll have the chance to run the measure over a divisive movie from this year's release calendar – and to figure out for yourself whether you think it's a comedy classic or a misguided Coen misfire.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and these six exercises to gain total body muscle
Whether you're training at home or the gym, this workout is perfect
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
5 common summer skin issues and how to treat them, according to a doctor
If your skin is struggling with the humidity, you're not the only one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Modern classic sci-fi now on Amazon Prime Video – it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
Looper hits Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV's new show from Oscar-winning director looks incredible in teaser images
Disclaimer* promises star-studded tension
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
First teaser for Fallout star's new dark comedy drops, streaming this October
Ella Purnell is back in Sweatpea
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Pedro Pascal confirmed to return in season 2 of sci-fi horror megahit next year
The Last of Us season 2's teaser trailer is here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is this the new Superbad? Netflix's new comedy movie drops must-watch trailer
Incoming looks like cheeky fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's hit sci-fi series gets second season streaming date confirmed
Silo is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's biggest show finally gets S2 trailer after Amazon's divisive first season
The Rings of Power is back soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Jeff Goldblum stuns in new Netflix series' first trailer ahead of this month's release
Kaos is coming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published