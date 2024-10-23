New Netflix rival coming from a familiar source – and it'll be completely free

Quick Summary
Channel 5 will be relaunched early in 2025, with the newly-named "5" becoming more streaming-centric.
My5 will be renamed too and expanded greatly, to include linear streaming channels as well as all-new content.
UK broadcaster Channel 5 will soon undergo a relaunch that will both change the name and its strategy going forward.
Owner Paramount UK has confirmed that the station will be rebranded simply "5" and combined with the My5 streaming service. Indeed, it looks like the channel is being set up to take on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, rather than its traditional broadcast peers – such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
"We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services," said the channel's president, Sarah Rose in August when the concept was first touted.
"The new exciting content and FAST channels that we’ll be offering on 5 from 2025 will build on the amazing array of homegrown Channel 5 hits we know our audience already love."
Thankfully, there are no current plans to make the new 5 service a paid platform. And it will continue to broadcast its linear channels on the UK's digital TV network too. However, the 5 app will be expanded to include a "significantly expanded content offer".
That will include drama, factual, films and true crime shows from MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS, and Comedy Central, plus sample shows from Paramount+.
We'll also get a new lineup of "specially curated" FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channels.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Channel 5 currently has a big presence on the free streaming service Pluto TV, which is also owned by Paramount. That includes branded live FAST channels, such as 5 Cops and 5 Trucking Hell. It would not come as a surprise to see them shift or appear on the new 5 app, too.
The relaunch will take place early next year, within the first quarter – so sometime between January to the end of March.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Polar Vantage M3 takes sports tracking to the next level with wrist-ECG and offline maps
Polar’s new wearable might be the best mid-range sports watch yet
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung has a crazy plan for its foldable display tech – laptops might never look the same again
This laptop patent would be unlike anything else on the market
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's unexpected hit with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes gets surprise S2 trailer
Hellbound is spitting out more demons soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's must-watch political drama returns this month – watch the full trailer
The Diplomat is almost back, and its new trailer is explosive
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gets one of 2024's biggest action movies for free
Will Smith returns to the streaming service with his latest film
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix hit show's S3 trailer has fans asking if another cancellation is coming
The Lincoln Lawyer is nearly back, but its fans are anxious
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Move over Attenborough, new Netflix doc has Barack Obama on narration duties
That's quite the big name to attach
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in October: the 5 best new shows and movies to add to your watchlist
Netflix is planning another big month – here are 5 movie and show highlights to add to your watchlist
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You won't believe how long this movie's been in the Netflix chart
Mario keeps doing the business for Netflix
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 is dark drama that has viewers hooked – despite bad reviews
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has rocketed up the charts – but it's causing controversy
By Max Freeman-Mills Published